Overnight storms cause damage across Winneshiek County

The City of Decorah is notifying residents that the City’s Yard Waste Site is currently open to accept yard waste from the weekend storm. The site will be open Sunday morning (7/24) through Wednesday (7/27). Please note that only residents that live within City of Decorah city limits can deposit yard waste material at the Yard Waste Site.Normal operating hours will resume on Wednesday, July 27. Current operating hours are Wednesdays from noon to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from 7 to 11 a.m.

DECORAH, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO