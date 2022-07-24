ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winneshiek County, IA

Overnight storms cause damage across Winneshiek County

Decorah Public Opinion
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrong storms rolled through the region late Saturday night into early Sunday morning uprooting trees in Decorah, Calmar...

decorahnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Iowa

Five counties declared disaster areas after weekend storms

The Governor has issued a disaster proclamation for Allamakee, Clayton, Harrison, Shelby, and Winneshiek counties following weekend storm damage. The South Winneshiek School District has buildings in Calmar and Ossian, and Superintendent Kris Einck says the sports facilities had the most damage. “Our brand new press box is gone. Unfortunately,...
OSSIAN, IA
cbs2iowa.com

GALLERY: Storm damage in Calmar

CALMAR, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Winneshiek County Emergency Management posted several photos of damage from Saturday's storm in Calmar, courtesy of the Calmar Police Department. Starting Monday around 8:00 am, the Christian Aid Ministries organization will be in Calmar offering free removal and cleanup for any damaged...
CALMAR, IA
KCRG.com

Waukon man killed in two-vehicle crash in Allamakee County

Personal info of some Cedar Rapids school district staff exposed in cyber-attack. The Cedar Rapids Community School District says some staff had their personal information exposed, in a cyber-attack earlier this month. Updated: 33 minutes ago. An Iowa man who was inside the Capitol on January 6th wants his trial...
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
KIMT

Two-vehicle collision near Nora Springs killed one person Monday night

NORA SPRINGS, Iowa – One person is dead after a collision late Monday night. The Iowa State Patrol says it happened at 11:10 pm near the intersection of 265th Street and Yarrow Avenue in Cerro Gordo County. Timothy Hoy, 58 of Charles City, was driving east on 265th Street and Stephen Miles, 41 of Mason City, was driving west.
NORA SPRINGS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decorah, IA
Government
City
Spillville, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Decorah, IA
Winneshiek County, IA
Government
County
Winneshiek County, IA
City
Calmar, IA
KAAL-TV

One dead, two injured in Cerro Gordo crash Monday night

(ABC 6 News) - One person is dead and two people are injured after a head-on collision in Cerro Gordo County late Monday night. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Timothy Hoy, 58, of Charles City was driving eastbound on 265th Street, and Stephen Miles, 41, of Mason City was traveling westbound when one crossed the center line resulting in a head-on collision near 265th St. and Yarrow Ave.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
KROC News

Rochester Area Storm Suspected of Producing Three Tornadoes

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service suspects three tornadoes formed during Saturday's severe weather outbreak in Rochester and across southeast Minnesota, northern Iowa and western Wisconsin. Meteorologists so far have confirmed one twister, an EF-0 that touched down in Houston County, just north of Houston around 3 p.m....
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

National Weather Service confirms tornado in Houston County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse, WI have confirmed that a tornado touched down in Paradise Valley, MN during yesterdays storms. This was announced following a damage survey conducted by the office. Here is what we know so far. Location: Paradise Valley, MN (Houston County) Rating: EF 0. Wind...
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Driftless Journal#Decorah Newspapers
Decorah Public Opinion

City Yard Waste Site open for storm debris

The City of Decorah is notifying residents that the City’s Yard Waste Site is currently open to accept yard waste from the weekend storm. The site will be open Sunday morning (7/24) through Wednesday (7/27). Please note that only residents that live within City of Decorah city limits can deposit yard waste material at the Yard Waste Site.Normal operating hours will resume on Wednesday, July 27. Current operating hours are Wednesdays from noon to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from 7 to 11 a.m.
DECORAH, IA
cbs2iowa.com

MidAmerican installs sixth and largest solar project in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — MidAmerican Energy has completed its 100-megawatt Holliday Creek solar array, the company’s largest of six inaugural solar projects that it began placing online starting in January. At its peak, the Webster County project’s 265,000 solar panels can generate enough electricity to...
IOWA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

One person hurt in Vernon County after a camper overturned

VERNON COUNTY Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a camper overturned Saturday afternoon in Vernon County. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call about the camper near the marina at Waters Edge Motel. Strong winds, rain, and traffic hazards made it hard for first...
VERNON COUNTY, WI
KAAL-TV

1 dead after motorcycle crash in Freeborn County

(ABC 6 News) - A Rose Creek, MN man is dead after losing control of his motorcycle in Freeborn County on Monday evening. According to the Freeborn County Sheriff's office, Larry Kenneth Helgeson, 71, was driving a 1993 black Honda motorcycle eastbound on 145 Street approaching a curve to go south on 890 Avenue, approximately 4 miles east of Myrtle, when he lost control.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
cbs2iowa.com

Scam hits Black Hawk County residents

Black Hawk County — The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office published a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon warning residents of a scam taking place. Residents are now getting calls from someone who identifies as a member of the sheriff's office, claiming the recipient missed a court date and needs to send them money.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Head-on crash claims life of Iowa man, Iowa State Patrol says

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – A Mason City man is dead following a head-on crash in northern Iowa late Monday night. The Iowa State Patrol crash report said it happened around 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of 265th Street and Yarrow Avenue, just west of Nora Springs. A Nissan Altima driven by 58-year-old Timothy […]
MASON CITY, IA
Hot 104.7

[WATCH] Flaming Ball Flies Across Iowa Sky

It looks like something straight out of a sci-fi movie! Local authorities captured a beautiful sight in the early morning sky. Well, a BALL of fire, but...same difference. Early on the morning of Tuesday, July 26th local authorities captured a strange sight in the sky. The Bremer County Sheriff's department shared photos and videos from the dashboard camera that showed a fireball fly across the sky.
IOWA STATE
Davenport Journal

41-year-old motorcyclist dies after striking rear end of car in Allamakee County

Allamakee County, IOWA – According to the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office, the fatal crash occurred right before 9 p.m. late Friday night. It happened on Rossville Road. Allamakee County Sheriff’s deputies, Waukon Police Department officers, Veterans Memorial Hospital Ambulance personnel, Waukon Fire Department crews and Allamakee County Emergency Management responded to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle.
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, July 25th, 2022

(Cedar Falls, IA) -- Relatives have set up a fundraiser to create a trust fund for the nine-year-old boy who survived the shootings at a state park that killed his parents and younger sister. State investigators say Sarah Schmidt, her husband Tyler and their six-year-old daughter Lula of Cedar Falls were killed Friday morning while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park. Cedar Falls Mayor Bob Green shared in a Facebook post that nine-year-old Arlo Schmidt had “survived the attack and was safe.” A cousin of the family set up a go-fund-me account for the boy, and by Sunday evening more than 163-thousand dollars had been donated. The suspected shooter was a 23-year-old from Nebraska who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area of the park, some distance from the campground.
CEDAR FALLS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy