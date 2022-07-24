Evacuations After Volcano Erupts In Southern Japan

A powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines on Wednesday (27 July), interrupting a live news broadcast.“I’m feeling the earthquake, I live in a condo and it’s shaking now,” a presenter said on the ANC news network, keeping her cool before throwing to a break.The quake struck in northern Luzon, the country’s most populous island, but tremours were felt in the capital city of Manila, more than 400km away.At least two people have died and dozens more were injured as a result of the earthquake.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk laughs off rumours he had affair with Google co-founder’s wifeTrain strikes: Grant Shapps refuses to step in to resolve dispute with railway unionsMick Lynch blames Grant Shapps for deadlock on pay amid UK train strikes

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO