Evacuations After Volcano Erupts In Southern Japan

By AFP News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of people were ordered to evacuate their homes after a fiery volcanic eruption in southern Japan on Sunday as the national weather agency issued its top-level alert for the mountain. Television footage showed red-hot rocks and dark plumes exploding from Sakurajima volcano in Kagoshima, which erupted just after...

Deseret News

Massive earthquake rocks northern Philippines, setting off landslides

A 7-magnitude earthquake rocked the northern Philippines Wednesday, triggering landslides and damaging buildings, per The Associated Press. Details: The earthquake struck northern Luzon, the country’s most populous island, at 8:43 a.m local time. What happened?. At least five people are dead, mostly in collapsed structures, and dozens more were...
Travel + Leisure

The 25 Best Islands in the World

In the eyes of Travel + Leisure readers, the best islands in the world promise much more than aquamarine waters, dramatic coastlines, and pristine beaches. All are evidence that we are not only enthusiastically exploring again but re-examining what an ideal island experience might entail. Every year for our World's...
Fumio Kishida
The Independent

World’s deepest shipwreck discovered 7,000m down on sea floor off Philippines

A US Navy destroyer that sunk during World War II has been discovered nearly 7,000m below sea level off the Philippines, making it the world’s deepest shipwreck ever located.An exploration team from the Texas-based undersea technology company Caladan Oceanic and EYOS Expedition found the wreck during a series of dives over eight days this month. The team was looking for two ships that had sunk during Second World War battles.Divers found the shipwreck of the USS Destroyer Escort Samuel B Roberts (DE-413), also known as the Sammy B, at a depth of around 6,895 metres in the Philippines Sea...
The Independent

Powerful earthquake shakes reporter’s home during live TV broadcast in Philippines

A powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines on Wednesday (27 July), interrupting a live news broadcast.“I’m feeling the earthquake, I live in a condo and it’s shaking now,” a presenter said on the ANC news network, keeping her cool before throwing to a break.The quake struck in northern Luzon, the country’s most populous island, but tremours were felt in the capital city of Manila, more than 400km away.At least two people have died and dozens more were injured as a result of the earthquake.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk laughs off rumours he had affair with Google co-founder’s wifeTrain strikes: Grant Shapps refuses to step in to resolve dispute with railway unionsMick Lynch blames Grant Shapps for deadlock on pay amid UK train strikes
Travel + Leisure

American Tourist Rescued After Falling Into Crater of Italy's Mount Vesuvius

Seeing a volcano up close can be one of the most amazing experiences in the world, but it can also be dangerous if not done right. This week, a 23-year-old American tourist was rescued after falling into the crater of Italy's Mount Vesuvius volcano, which famously erupted in 79 A.D. and buried the nearby town of Pompeii in ash. The man was climbing on unauthorized paths because he reportedly did not have an entrance ticket, Paolo Cappelli, the head of the Confesercenti tourism group for Vesuvius, said in a statement.
