ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

Megan Dawson brings softball passion to Lakeshore coaching ranks

By JOSEPH HALM
NOLA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Dawson’s love of softball is clear to see. The former Ursuline standout is in the Hall of Fame at both Pearl River Community College (PRCC) and William Carey University, and now, she’s going to share her love of softball with a new generation. Dawson, 38, was...

www.nola.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Ben Franklin High School coach adds a role, and other metro area schools news

BENJAMIN FRANKLIN HIGH SCHOOL: Terry Wilson is the new head boys' basketball coach at Benjamin Franklin High School in New Orleans. Wilson remains the school's head football coach. His 20 years of experience includes work at O. Perry Walker High School and at St. Katharine Drexel. In 2018, he coached St. Katharine Drexel to the state championship, the first girls’ basketball state championship in school history, and was named Louisiana State Coach of the Year and Louisiana Sports Writers Association Coach of the Year. Prior to his coaching career, Wilson was a talented player, winning the state 5A basketball championship with L.B. Landry in 1975 and the New Orleans Recreation Department National Biddy Basketball World Championship in 1971. The BFHS football season kicks off Aug. 26, with an away game versus Ascension Christian; the first home game will be Sept. 2, versus St. Martin’s Episcopal. The basketball season will begin in November.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tigerdroppings.com

fricking POS Hooters in Metairie workers stole my visor

Friday the manager said he had it in his hand and would put it behind the bar. Sunday prior to them opening they said it was gone. I read this as they stole your valor. Visors and hooters are both trashy. Atlanta Braves Fan. Member since Feb 2012. 5114 posts.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Nell Nolan: Ochsner Imagination Gala, Famous G Ball, Shakespeare festival at Tulane:"Henry"

Mardi Gras World was the site for the night when the inaugural Imagination Gala, benefitting Ochsner Hospital for Children, occurred with “whimsical cocktail attire” as the suggested dress. Cocktails, cuisine, games and entertainment by Jessie’s Girls were the come-ons. And folks flocked to the venue, Mardi Gras World, for the bash co-chaired by Elizabeth Grimes and Dr. Erika Smith, pediatric gastroenterology at Ochsner Hospital for Children, who extended special gratitude to their committee. Particular thanks tapped Ochsner Health Foundation board member Norris and Bob Williams for the entertainment, patron party sponsor Winn-Dixie, Woodward Design + Build for the décor, and other generous sponsors who made this inaugural event possible.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mandeville, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Pearl River, LA
Mandeville, LA
Sports
clarionherald.org

Joe Dickens, principal of St. Paul’s School. Covington

Joe Dickens assumed the principalship of St. Paul’s School in Covington on July 1 and will be entering his 19th year at the school and his 26th year in education. During his time at St. Paul’s, Dickens has enjoyed serving as a coach, English instructor, departmental chair and assistant principal.
COVINGTON, LA
WWL

LIST: Back to school dates

NEW ORLEANS — Summer break is coming to an end for area students. St. Charles Parish Public Schools - Staggered return. St. Tammany Parish Public Schools - Staggered return. ► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Fletcher Technical Community College announced charitable donation of $100,000 for Automotive Training Lab

Fletcher Technical Community College announced a charitable contribution to the new Automotive Training Lab in the amount of $100,000 from the Richard “Dickie” Barker Family. In addition, Fletcher unveiled the plans for the new facility on July 26. The lab will be called the Richard “Dickie” Barker Automotive Training Lab.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
bizneworleans.com

Former Winn Dixie in Mandeville Now Home to Altitude Trampoline Park

MANDEVILLE – SVN | Urban Properties — a commercial brokerage, property management and development firm — recently completed a renovation at 619 N. Causeway Boulevard that transformed half of a former Winn Dixie into Altitude Trampoline Park, a 30,000-square-foot entertainment center that opened on July 22. The...
MANDEVILLE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Carey
NOLA.com

Meet New Orleans' Night Mayor

New Orleans nightlife is complicated. It’s a layered, disparate web of bars, restaurants, music venues and innumerable street corners and special spaces. And the performers, artists, bartenders, business owners, barflies and other patrons make up a rich community with its own set of unspoken rules and traditions. It’s hard...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KPLC TV

Electric companies give reasons for high bills

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. How New Orleans' trauma teams are coping with city's surge in shootings. Union Local 561 for the Lake Charles Fire Department picketted at the intersection of Ryan and Pujo Street, just down the street from City Hall.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

The latest on D.A. Jason Williams' tax fraud trial, observations from day one of Saints training camp, a familiar pizzeria opens an uptown restaurant and more. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Jury in Jason Williams' tax fraud trial ends eighth...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakeshore#Softball Player#Titans#The Hall Of Fame#Prcc#Titan Athletics#All American
NOLA.com

Pride month displays at St. Tammany libraries draw crowd of supporters to library board meeting

The St. Tammany Parish Library Board of Control got a loud message of support Tuesday for the Pride Month displays that appeared in some branches last month. A near capacity crowd at the Madisonville branch meeting room offered widespread support. In all, 24 people spoke out about the displays of books and other materials in three of the 12 branches in June. All but one said that they strongly supported the library's decision to highlight Pride Month and praised the system for what one speaker said allowed members of the LGBTQ community to feel heard and seen.
MADISONVILLE, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Zimpel Street cottage sets off battle between developers and neighbors

The City Council on Thursday (July 21) handed Carrollton area neighbors a victory by overturning the Historic District Landmarks Commission’s approval of plans to partially demolish a house near Tulane University. The approval would have allowed developers Preston Tedesco and Sidney “Sam” Torres V to add a second story...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
99.9 KTDY

Hubig Pies Are Coming Back to New Orleans

Anyone who has spent a little bit of time in New Orleans knows that the food, drinks, music, and people are some of the best around. One little delicacy that has been missing from the city is Hubig’s Pies. These tasty little treats could be found all over the city until a fire took out the whole operation in 2012.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NOLA.com

Jamie Peacock: NOLA crime drained us of hope, so we left

Toward the end of May of this year, my living nightmare happened: Our teenage son and his friends were enjoying a Sunday afternoon at a fast-food restaurant when gunfire broke out. It’s the kind of moment that felt like the “last straw,” but we didn’t even get that kind of satisfaction. New Orleans’ issues had convinced us to move almost two years earlier.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Washington Parish woman dies in head-on crash near Varnado

On July 8, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash on Highway 21 in Varnado. Sylvia Ann Harry, a resident of the Wesley Ray community, was an innocent victim after her vehicle was struck head-on by a van driven by Craig Breidenbach, a resident of St. Louis, Missouri. Breidenbach suffered serious injuries and is still undergoing medical treatment. The Louisiana State Police assisted at the scene.
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy