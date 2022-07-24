Megan Dawson brings softball passion to Lakeshore coaching ranks

Mardi Gras World was the site for the night when the inaugural Imagination Gala, benefitting Ochsner Hospital for Children, occurred with “whimsical cocktail attire” as the suggested dress. Cocktails, cuisine, games and entertainment by Jessie’s Girls were the come-ons. And folks flocked to the venue, Mardi Gras World, for the bash co-chaired by Elizabeth Grimes and Dr. Erika Smith, pediatric gastroenterology at Ochsner Hospital for Children, who extended special gratitude to their committee. Particular thanks tapped Ochsner Health Foundation board member Norris and Bob Williams for the entertainment, patron party sponsor Winn-Dixie, Woodward Design + Build for the décor, and other generous sponsors who made this inaugural event possible.
Comments / 0