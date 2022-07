I am a caregiver for an 88 year old lady. Her refrigerator went out a my husband and I replaced it for her. It is hot, and it was work. She was so kind and gave us a few bills ‘for lunch with the kids.’ So after we changed and picked up our children we went out for lunch at Western Sizzlin. As we were leaving I found the heart hung on a bush outside. It made my day! I never heard of such a fun idea.

SEARCY, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO