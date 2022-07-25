Scooter riding suspects wanted for spree of robberies in Upper Manhattan and The Bronx

Police are searching for two suspects wanted in a spree of robberies in Manhattan and the Bronx all committed while riding a scooter.

The NYPD compiled a list of at least 15 robberies they believe were committed by the same two individuals throughout June and July.

During each robbery, the two suspects approached the victims on a motorized scooter and either displayed a firearm or implied they have a gun while demanding the person hand over their belongings, according to police.

Most of the robberies have occurred in Upper Manhattan and the Bronx.

The individuals robbed at least seven people between July 3 and July 4.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

