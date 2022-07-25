ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Scooter riding suspects wanted for spree of robberies in Upper Manhattan and The Bronx

 3 days ago
Police are searching for two suspects wanted in a spree of robberies in Manhattan and the Bronx all committed while riding a scooter.

The NYPD compiled a list of at least 15 robberies they believe were committed by the same two individuals throughout June and July.

During each robbery, the two suspects approached the victims on a motorized scooter and either displayed a firearm or implied they have a gun while demanding the person hand over their belongings, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YAp9Z_0grE9Kvs00

Most of the robberies have occurred in Upper Manhattan and the Bronx.

The individuals robbed at least seven people between July 3 and July 4.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Comments / 3

 

