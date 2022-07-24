Ed's Tech Notes: How to prevent auto thefts in some vehicle models

The state of the current automotive market – one ripe with production issues, inventory woes, and ever-rising prices – isn’t ideal for both Ford dealers and the automaker itself, not to mention customers. Thus, FoMoCo is in the midst of attempting to make major changes to the way it sells vehicles, creating new policies for hot vehicles like the Ford Bronco to stem reservation and retail order abuse, while also warning Ford dealers about grossly marking up vehicles and abusing the vehicle allocation process. Now, according to a dealer memo recently seen by Cars Direct, the automaker is imposing new, far stricter penalties on Ford dealers in an effort to stop brokers and resellers.
