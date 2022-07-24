ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

4 wounded, 2 critically in mass shooting in Back of the Yards

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (CBS) – Four men are wounded following a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 5400 block of South Paulina around...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Wednesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old was outside around 12:30 a.m. when he was struck by gunfire in the 6100 block of South Bishop Street, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Subway worker shot during attempted robbery in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Subway worker is in critical condition after he was shot during a robbery attempt early overnight in Belmont Cragin.Police said, just before 3 a.m., a man entered the Subway at the corner of Cicero and Fullerton avenues, walked up to the clerk, and demanded money from the register.When the clerk refused, the gunman shot him multiple times, and ran off. The victim, a 23-year-old man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.Surveillance video from a business next door shows the moments leading up to the shooting, as a silver SUV pulled up outside the Subway. A couple minutes passed before someone got out of the front passenger seat and walked inside the restaurant.The video doesn't show what happened inside the Subway, but does show the SUV driving off after the shooting.A short time later, police and paramedics show up, and the wounded employee is wheeled out of the restaurant on a stretcher.No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Area Five detectives were investigating.
CICERO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 38, shot in neck during fight in Gresham

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and critically wounded during a fight early Tuesday in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. The 38-year-old was fighting with a male she knew around 2 a.m. in a residence the 8500 block of South Hermitage Avenue, police said. She was shot in the neck and transported...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Man arrested after deadly shooting of father in Evanston park

EVANSTON, Ill. — A man was charged in the deadly shooting of a father shot and killed in an Evanston park while playing Pokémon Go with his daughter. Khiryan Monroe, 20, turned himself into police on Monday and has been charged with first-degree murder. On July 14 just after 9 p.m., Servando Hamros, 29, was […]
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman walks up, shoots man in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood. The 40-year-old was outside around 6:18 a.m. when someone walked up and started shooting in the 6900 block of South Oakley Avenue, police said. The man was shot in the hand and suffered a graze...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Girl, 13, in critical condition after being shot in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- A 13-year-old girl was shot Monday evening on the west side of Evanston.Officer responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Fowler Avenue at approximately 6:20 p.m., according to Evanston police.As of 10 p.m., it was still a very active scene. For hours, police had been going in and out of the home outside which the shooting happened.CBS 2's Marybel González spoke with an Evanston police commander off camera Monday night. The commander said the teen was fighting for her life late Monday after she was shot in the neck.According to Evanston police, the shooting...
EVANSTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#The Yards#Police#Violent Crime#Cbs
WGN TV

Ex-basketball star fatally shot in Maywood

MAYWOOD, Ill. — A grieving mother is seeking answers after her daughter was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Maywood, prompting a homicide investigation. Police say they found a 22-year-old woman lying face down in the grass following a report of shots fired. Authorities identified the victim as Dyanla...
MAYWOOD, IL
CBS News

Police warn of carjacking, armed robbery spree in Chicago, suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning the public about a string of robberies and carjackings committed by a group that typically operates as a foursome. The group hijacks a vehicle, often an Uber, and then uses the car to commit armed robberies or other carjackings, according to a Chicago police alert.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Missing Chicago girl last seen Monday night, police say

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's helping in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Giana Dziondziak was last seen Monday around 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of 103rd Street on the South Side, police said. According to police, Giana purchased a Greyhound ticket at 11:42 p.m. later...
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Police Blocked Off Bellwood Block For Hours Looking For Suspect

Monday, July 25, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash. Some residents of Bellwood were left wondering over the weekend what happened in the 400 block of South 23rd Avenue, which was taped off by law enforcement officials for several hours over the weekend.
cwbchicago.com

Man gets probation for allegedly trying to push a woman into the path of a CTA train

An Indiana man who was accused of trying to push a stranger into the path of a CTA train at Roosevelt two years ago because he was angry has been sentenced to probation. Kevin Sukraw, 29, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of a transit passenger and multiple arson counts and received his sentence from Judge Peggy Chiampas this month. Prosecutors dropped an attempted murder charge in their agreement with Sukraw.
CHICAGO, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Person Robbed At Knifepoint In Naperville Parking Lot

Naperville police say a person was robbed at knifepoint at a parking lot in the 2700 block of Fitness Drive Tuesday night. Police say the incident took place around 9:15 p.m. A masked man with a knife approached the victim, demanding their money and personal items. The suspect then left the area on foot. Though the Naperville Police Department worked with Aurora police officers to try and find the offender, using K9s and drone technology, they were unsuccessful. Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.
Chicago Journal

3 funeral attendees shot outside of Chicago church

CHICAGO (AP) — A drive-by shooter wounded three men who were taking a picture outside of a Chicago church as they gathered for a funeral service Saturday afternoon, police said. All three victims were transported to local hospitals in good condition, according to Chicago police. At approximately 2:30 p.m.,...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy