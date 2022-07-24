ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

Driver injured in overnight Highway 101 crash near Robin Williams Tunnel

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QHCru_0grDbPvb00

SAUSALITO -- Authorities said the driver of vehicle sustained moderate injuries Saturday night after a frightening solo vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101, fire officials said.

Authorities said crews from Southern Marin Fire District and Marin County Fire responded for a solo vehicle accident on southbound Highway 101 south of the Rodeo Exit Saturday evening.

The Southern Marin Fire District Twitter account posted information about the incident Sunday morning, including photos as video from the scene near the Robin Williams Tunnel in Sausalito.

The video showed CHP and fire units cleaning up the scene of the car in the accident, a black four-door car of undetermined make and model with major front-end damage. The vehicle's airbags appeared to have been deployed in the collision.

One patient -- the driver -- was extricated from the vehicle transported with moderate injuries to an area hospital.

Authorities did not say what the circumstances of the collision were.

Comments / 4

Related
CBS San Francisco

Residents escape 2-alarm house fire in East San Jose; 1 injured

SAN JOSE -- Two people escaped from a two-alarm fire at a home in East San Jose Wednesday morning, the fire department said.Firefighters responded at 11:20 a.m. to the fire at a two-story house on the 2600 block of Glen Doon Court between Tully Road and Quimby Road just east of E. Capitol Expressway.Before firefighters arrived, two residents who were home at the time of the fire escaped by climbing out of a second-story balcony, the fire department said. One was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation. The person's condition was not immediately known.Five residents were displaced by the fire in total. Firefighters said the fire was knocked down as of 12:21 p.m.There was no word on the cause of the fire.
SAN JOSE, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Highway 24 [Orinda, CA]

The crash happened on July 10th, at around 5:42 p.m., involving a Chevrolet Tahoe and a Yamaha R1. Both were traveling westbound. According to California Highway Patrol, the Yamaha was speeding down the road, when it struck the rear of the Chevrolet. Due to the impact of the crash, the motorcyclist was ejected from the bike. The motorcycle ended up down an embankment off the right of the freeway.
ORINDA, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Fiery Car Crash on James Donlon Boulevard [Antioch, CA]

Two-Vehicle Accident on Contra Loma Boulevard Left One Injured. The incident occurred just before 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of James Donlon and Contra Loma Boulevards. Furthermore, according to reports, one vehicle was speeding into the intersection and collided with another vehicle. Consequently, one car rammed into a tree and...
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

Speeding believed to be factor in fatal Fairfield crash

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans have confirmed that a solo motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Tuesday in Fairfield near Interstate 80. Law Enforcement say that the rider was a 23-year-old male, possibly from San Mateo. The man was travelling along Lyons Road...
FAIRFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Marin County, CA
Crime & Safety
Sausalito, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sausalito, CA
Marin County, CA
Accidents
County
Marin County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple-Vehicle Crash in Fairfield Injures Seven

A multiple-vehicle crash in Fairfield occurred on July 21 that sent seven people to the hospital. The accident happened along Interstate 80 eastbound near Manuel Campos Parkway. The Fairfield Fire Protection District reported that they were joined by Suisun and Vacaville fire personnel to assess those involved in the multiple casualty crash.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco road-rage incident ends with Market Street crash; 2 detained

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Wednesday confirmed two people were detained following a road-rage incident that included shots fired before a pursuit and crash, according to authorities.Police said that on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lombard Street and Laguna Street after a report of shots fired. Arriving officers met with a victim, who said he had been involved in a road-rage incident with another vehicle. The victim said the incident resulted in a non-injury vehicle collision, after which the other driver exited their vehicle brandishing a gun before firing it...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Early-morning fire guts San Jose restaurant

SAN JOSE -- Fire swept through a restaurant in San Jose early Wednesday morning, virtually destroying the building.The fire burned at Holder's Country Inn Coffee Shop on the 900 block of De Anza Boulevard just south of Bollinger Road. The San Jose Fire Department said units responded just before 4:15 a.m. after a passerby reported smoke coming from the roof of the building.Firefighters began a defensive operation, pouring water on it from the outside since they were not able to attack the fire from the inside over fears the roof could collapse."If you look behind me, that overhang that comes...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Police on scene of fatal collision in San Jose

SAN JOSE (BCN) — A male driver died in a crash into a concrete barrier in San Jose early Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash was reported around 2:10 a.m. in the area of Charcot and O’Toole avenues, where officers found a 2009 gray Honda sedan had crashed into a barrier associated with Interstate Highway 880, San Jose police said.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Williams
Person
Robin
CBS San Francisco

Injury crash closes southbound I-880 connector to Hwy 101 in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- An injury accident involving an overturned tractor trailer in the South Bay has closed the southbound I-880 connector to U.S. Highway 101 Monday morning, according to CHP.The accident on the southbound I-880 connector ramp to southbound Highway 101 in San Jose was first reported by the 511.org Twitter account at around 9:23 a.m., at which time CHP issued a severe traffic alert.About two hours later, the southbound connector remained closed. Authorities did not provide details regarding the accident or the injuries sustained beyond the fact that there were injuries and that the collision involved an overturned tractor trailer.Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays. Alternate routes were advised. CHP confirmed that the connector ramp had reopened at around 12:40 p.m., over three hours after the incident happened.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Crews contain 50-acre brush fire near Sonoma Raceway

SONOMA COUNTY -- Fire crews have contained a brush fire that has consumed 50 acres in the area of the Sonoma Raceway Wednesday evening.The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit as well as other local fire agencies are responding to the fire that broke out near the Highway 37 and Arnold Drive, not far from San Pablo Bay, according to fire officials. The incident, called the Point Fire, is producing a large plume of smoke that can be seen from miles away.The fire was initially reported to have burned 20 acres. As of 5:45 p.m., Cal Fire confirmed that it had burned 50 acres and was 0% contained.Crews were soon able to gain the upper hand on the fire with a nearby winery acting as a fire break. By shortly before 7 p.m., the fire was contained.Authorities advised drivers traveling in the area to use caution and watch for fire vehicles as crews will remain on the scene to deal with hot spots.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
news24-680.com

Two-Alarm Fire Burning At Danville Home Wednesday

San Ramon Valley firefighters are currently (8:27 a.m.) attacking a two-alarm blaze burning through the attic and roof of a home in the 400 block of Enterprise Drive Wednesday. The blaze, reported at 7:46 a.m., appeared to have initially been confined to the attic of the residence, burning through to...
DANVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highway 101#U S Highway#Traffic Accident#Marin County Fire
CBS San Francisco

Pittsburg brush fire threatens commercial buildings before being controlled

PITTSBURG -- Fire crews in the East Bay had their hands full early Wednesday evening after a brush fire burned dangerously close to several commercial buildings.The brush fire that broke out on Century Court at around 6 p.m. Wednesday ran right up to a couple of commercial buildings including the ABC Supply Company. The fire reportedly started in a nearby homeless encampment before spreading to vegetation. At one point even jumped to some pallets behind the commercial buildings.By around 7 p.m., crews had the fire under control and were monitoring hot spots. 
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Killed In Napa County Plane Crash Identified As Placer County Residents Scott Killian And Dreyson Hicks

NAPA – Two people who were killed in a plane crash earlier this month in Napa County have been identified as Placer County residents. Scott Killian, 61, of Roseville was piloting the plane when it crashed near Berryessa Estates in Napa County on the morning of July 17, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. The crash also killed 22-year-old Dreyson Hicks from Rocklin. The crash caused a vegetation fire that grew to one to two acres before firefighters from Cal Fire had it contained at 10:27 a.m., CBS San Francisco reports. The crash investigation had been taken over by the National Transportation Safety Board. They have not released the exact cause of the crash.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police identify victims who died in separate fatal shootings last Friday

OAKLAND – Police on Wednesday released the names of two men killed in separate shootings Friday in Oakland. Jamal Watkins, 33, of Oakland died following a shooting Friday evening in the 900 block of 82nd Avenue. He was shot while driving and at about 7:10 p.m. crashed into a wall at an Oakland Housing Authority property, according to police. McKeever Edwards, 50, of Oakland was sitting in a parked vehicle at about 12:15 p.m. Friday when he was shot in the 9700 block of B Street. Police previously said he was shot on C Street but later clarified the location.Police believe the shootings are unrelated and they have not released a possible motive or announced an arrest in either shooting. The slayings were the 65th and 66th deaths from violence this year in Oakland. A shooting early Wednesday claimed another Oakland resident's life.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
65K+
Followers
24K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy