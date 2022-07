Williamsport, Pa. — The Saffron Mediterranean Grill is packing up and heading to Lewisburg this September. Saffron, currently located on 4th Street, will wrap up their time in Williamsport on Aug. 13. "It has been a pleasure to meet so many of you and have you as guests at the restaurant in Williamsport for the past 8 years," the restaurant owner and head chef Maher Hedhli wrote on Facebook. ...

