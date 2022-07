Parties in the Park are Muskegon's way to build a little community while enhancing the funding of some of our area non profit organizations. It's a 40 plus year endeavor targeted at all ages and music fans. There are areas with activities for kids, there's plenty of open space to stretch out, there's all kinds of amazing area food and the beverages are as cold as they get. Local and national acts play the stage at Hackley Park and volunteers accompany their charity organization to do anything from selling 50/50 tickets to making sure the ice is cold. It's really an amazing community effort.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO