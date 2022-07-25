ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

1 dead, 2 others hurt in shooting in Marin City, sheriff's officials say

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EwuS7_0grCSJYF00

One person is dead and two others injured in a shooting in Marin City Sunday morning, sheriff's officials said.

It happened at Cole Drive around 10:30 a.m. Several officers responded and found a car with several bullet holes in the window of the passenger's side door.

A neighbor said she's had enough of the violence.

"I heard bang, bang, bang. Automatic. It is just another tragedy in Marin City. That is why I got to move. I got to get out of here," said Marin City resident Jacqueline Hall.

There is no word of any arrests or a motive for the shooting

The Marin County Sheriff's Department says the two other victims are expected to survive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0grCSJYF00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marin County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Marin County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
63K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy