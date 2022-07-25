1 dead, 2 others hurt in shooting in Marin City, sheriff's officials say
One person is dead and two others injured in a shooting in Marin City Sunday morning, sheriff's officials said. It happened at Cole Drive around 10:30 a.m. Several officers responded and found a car with several bullet holes in the window of the passenger's side door. A neighbor said she's had enough of the violence. "I heard bang, bang, bang. Automatic. It is just another tragedy in Marin City. That is why I got to move. I got to get out of here," said Marin City resident Jacqueline Hall. There is no word of any arrests or a motive for the shooting The Marin County Sheriff's Department says the two other victims are expected to survive. If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
