ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton still has ‘plenty of fuel in the tank’ after 300th F1 race

By Philip Duncan
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23SAPg_0grCPbLq00

Lewis Hamilton claimed his best result of the season at Sunday’s French Grand Prix – and then said he is ready to extend his Formula One career.

In his 300th race, Hamilton started fourth and finished second, blasting past Red Bull’s Sergio Perez off the line and then gaining another place after Charles Leclerc crashed out from the lead.

Max Verstappen triumphed for a seventh time this year to move 63 points clear in the championship race.

Hamilton finished 10 seconds adrift of the Dutchman – and is now 106 points off the title pace – but he was belated and exhausted in equal measure when the chequered flag dropped in the searing 33 degree heat.

It has been a troubling period for Hamilton in the seven months since his controversial loss at last December’s title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – a defeat so sour that there was serious debate whether he would return this year.

But with 18 months to run on his £40million-a-year Mercedes deal, Hamilton’s boss Toto Wolff said his driver could commit to at least another century of grands prix.

“That is a lot of races,” said Hamilton, 37. “Firstly, I want to be grateful to get to this point. But I still feel fresh, and I still feel as though I have got plenty of fuel left in the tank.

“I am enjoying what I am doing and I am proud of arriving every day and working with this incredible group of people. I am enjoying working with the sport more than ever.

“I want to get back to winning ways and that is going to take time, but I am sure we will sit down at some stage and talk about the future.

“I want to keep building. One thing is having the races, but another is to continue doing more outside of the sport, which I think Mercedes and us can, and will do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rDei2_0grCPbLq00

Hamilton took a blase approach to his triple ton in the build-up to the 12th round of the campaign.

But on Sunday night, he paid tribute to the men who helped propel him into the history books.

He continued: “The 300th Grand Prix was mentioned at the beginning of the weekend, and I didn’t think much of it.

“But this morning I woke up and felt incredibly grateful, thinking about all of the people that have been with me along the way – Ron Dennis and Mercedes giving me the chance when I was young. Martin Whitmarsh and Mansour Ojjeh at McLaren, Toto Wolff , Niki Lauda, (Mercedes chairman) Ola Kallenius, (Mercedes board member) Markus Schafer, and (former chairman of Mercedes’ parent company, Daimler) Dieter Zetsche. All of these incredible people have supported me since I was 13.

“All of my races have been powered by Mercedes and I am very proud to be up here representing them. We have to keep pushing, and every weekend we hope we will get closer.”

Hamilton never threatened to challenge Verstappen – but he managed to hold off Perez in the other Red Bull – a major achievement for the Silver Arrows in their fight to get back to the front.

The icing on the cake arrived when George Russell fought his way past Perez with three laps to go to take third, with both Britons on the podium together for the first time in Mercedes colours.

Hamilton added: “Am I enjoying it more? One hundred per cent. The beginning of the year, was – not miserable, it could always be way worse – but from a driver’s perspective understanding this car was so confusing.

“Now we are in a position where we understand the car more, and that has given us a much more enjoyable drive.

“We still lack performance in some of those areas but we are slowly getting there. It is about constantly chipping away.

“Unfortunately we can’t take big leaps at the moment but who knows? Maybe one big leap will come and we will be right there.”

Comments / 0

Related
racer.com

Kristoffersson joins Dreyer & Reinbold for Nitro Rallycross in Sweden

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing JC will field four-time World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson in the second round of the Nitro Rallycross championship in Sweden this weekend. The Swede will race an all-electric FC1-X alongside Fraser McConnell, Andreas Bakkerud, and series leader Robin Larsson in the four car team, taking the...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dieter Zetsche
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Martin Whitmarsh
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Niki Lauda
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

Max Verstappen details issue that could see Red Bull ‘fall behind’ Ferrari and Charles Leclerc

Max Verstappen is guarding against complacency that could see Red Bull “fall behind” Ferrari and title rival Charles Leclerc.The Belgian-Dutch driver has capitalised on the Scuderia’s inconsitency and strategic mistakes, building a 63-point lead in the title race.But the defending world champion insists Red Bull have been chasing all season and are yet to pull off a “dominant weekend”.He said: “We still need to bring updates to the car and they need to work all the time and it is no guarantee.“When people say ‘Red Bull has been really good in the past at bringing upgrades and developments’, we...
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1™ Team Selects Fastly to Drive Ultimate Digital Performance

SAN FRANCISCO & BRACKLEY, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, eight-time consecutive FIA Formula One™ World Constructors’ Champions, today announced that the world’s fastest global edge cloud platform is now an official global sponsor. The long-term partnership reflects the companies’ shared commitment to experiences that are fast, safe, and leading edge – both on the track and on the internet. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005426/en/ Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1™ Team Selects Fastly to Drive Ultimate Digital Performance (Graphic: Business Wire)
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

Mercedes happy with Nyck de Vries progress but admit they may 'let him go' if he fails to land F1 seat

Toto Wolff has conceded that he "can't help" Nyck de Vries in his search for a Formula 1 seat and says Mercedes "may need to let him go". De Vries, 27, is a highly-rated driver who has Formula E and Formula 2 titles under his belt, and he got a chance to shine in his role as Mercedes reserve at the French GP when filling in for Lewis Hamilton in first practice.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grands Prix#300th F1#French#Red Bull#Abu Dhabi Grand Prix#Mercedes
MotorAuthority

F1 developing 100% sustainable fuel in time for 2026 season

Formula 1 aims to be carbon neutral by 2030 and will rely on 100% sustainable fuel as a key step in achieving the goal. The sport is working with partners to develop the fuel to be introduced by the 2026 season, when a new power unit design is to be introduced.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

FIA official rejects fears she could favour Mercedes in new role

The FIA’s new interim chief has rejected claims she will favour her former employer Mercedes in the role. Shaila-Ann Rao was appointed to F1’s governing body as interim secretary general for motorsport in June by the FIA president Mohammed bin Sulayem, and the announcement brought questions from the F1 paddock, after Rao had spent several years working as general counsel for Mercedes and later special advisor for team principal Toto Wolff. Wolff’s counterpart at Ferarri, Mattia Binotto, called on the FIA to prove Rao would be an impartial figure at the top of the sport.“On the concern of Shaila-Ann, yes,...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

'They're chipping away... they're getting closer': Red Bull chief Christian Horner admits he is concerned about Mercedes' resurgence after Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finished behind Max Verstappen at the French Grand Prix

Christian Horner has admitted his concerns about Mercedes' recent run of form in recent races. Although Horner's Red Bull are still some 126 points clear of Toto Wolff's Mercedes in the Constructor's standings, the Silver Arrows recent resurgence has seen them get at least one driver onto the podium in each race since Baku back in June.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
CarBuzz.com

Porsche Entering F1 With Red Bull Team Stake

Recently uncovered Moroccan documents show that Porsche is going to shake up Formula 1 with a massive 50% buy-in at Red Bull F1. As of now, formal proceedings are underway, and we expect a press release or announcement from Porsche that it's officially entering F1 on August 4. One of the largest hurdles Porsche needed to overcome (and much of the reason for the delay) was a go-ahead from anti-cartel authorities around the world to ensure nothing nefarious would come of a Porsche/Red Bull alliance.
MOTORSPORTS
Top Speed

This McLaren 2040 Concept Rendering Could Represent the Future of Personal Performance Cars

McLaren Automotive is known for its diverse range of sports cars and hypercars. Some of its most recent creations include the Artura plug-in hybrid supercar and one of their most desirable yet is the Speedtail. All of these are low-slung performance cars, but what if one day, McLaren Automotive decided to explore uncharted territory and build themselves an open-top personal racecar and a three-wheeled motorbike.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Prototype Drive: 2022 Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Pushes Boundaries

It's easy for a fanciful concept car to look interesting under the dramatic lighting of an auto show display or corporate video clip—a brand's future, in the now. But few concepts ever go beyond that stage, and even fewer get to ply real roads with other motorists, let alone with scrappy journalists behind the wheel. That's what makes the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX special: For all its futuristic EV design, it is at its core a demonstration of advanced engineering that's meant to be driven.
CARS
Reuters

Motor racing-Ferrari target a one-two in Hungary to turn the page

July 27 (Reuters) - Ferrari are targeting a one-two win in Hungary on Sunday to ease the pain of Charles Leclerc's costly crash while leading in France last weekend. Leclerc's self-confessed error at Le Castellet left the Monegasque a mighty 63 points behind Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen, with Ferrari 82 adrift in the Formula One constructors' standings.
MOTORSPORTS
Motor1.com

Porsche To Take 50 Percent Stake In Red Bull For F1 Campaign: Report

Details about Porsche’s entry into Formula 1 have leaked. According to documents published by Morocco’s Conseil de la Concurrence and discovered by our sister site Motorsport.com, the German automaker will allegedly partner with Red Bull. Porsche notified the Conseil about its plans on July 8, and Moroccan law requires those documents to be publicly published once approved.
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

’22 Mercedes EQB Lures Average Buyers with Aggressive Pricing

The EQB is derived from the gasoline-powered Mercedes GLB midsize crossover, which needs all the sales help it can get in this fiercely competitive US segment. One version of the EQB will offer 225 hp and the other 288 hp. Maximum speed for both models is 99 mph—they’re not designed to keep AMG pace on the autobahn.
BUYING CARS
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy