Arizona State

Melanie Rauscher death: Former Naked and Afraid contestant found dead while dog-sitting at Arizona home

By Megan Sheets
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

A former contestant on the reality television series “Naked and Afraid” has died.

Melanie Rauscher, 35, was found deceased on 17 July at a home in Arizona where she had been dog-sitting, according to TMZ.

Her official cause of death has not been determined. Her body was reportedly found near multiple cans of compressed air intended to clean computer equipment.

Ms Rauscher competed on the Discovery survival series “Naked and Afraid” in 2017, as well as a spinoff series the following year.

Her co-star, Jeremy McCaa, responded to the news of her death in a heartfelt Facebook post.

“She came into my life in a way I can’t explain. We had such a chemistry on the show and it blossomed into a friendship that goes beyond words could describe,” Mr McCaa wrote.

“Her laughter was one of a kind. Her friendship was amazing. Even tho we wasn’t blood, we was family. I could always count on her. We had so many moments when we would just be there for each other. She was my swamp wife, a best friend, a strong woman, an amazing person and I’ll always cherish our moments together.

“You’re gone to soon and taken from us to early. You’ll always be my Mel. I love you and I’ll see you again one day. The world lost an amazing person. Please keep her family and friends in your prayers. See you again my Queen.”

