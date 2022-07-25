ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Trader Joe’s cookies now included in recall of foods that might have pieces of plastic

Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Trader Joe’s Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles’ Cookies got added to the latest not-food-in-your-food recall by Enjoy Life Natural Brands, which pulled 13 brownies, soft-baked bars, cookies and breakfast ovals sold under the Enjoy Life banner in June.

“This recall is due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces in the products,” the Enjoy Life-written, FDA-posted recall notice says.

The Trader Joe’s cookies now part of the recall come in 6-ounce bags and have a best by date of 2/3/2023. Also added with that best by date were Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals, Berry Medley and Apple Cinnamon flavors, and Enjoy Life Soft Baked Snickerdoodle cookies in 6-ounce bags with a best by date of 2/4/2023.

For information on getting a refund or questions answered, call Enjoy Life at 855-543-5335, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time.

Trader Joe’s Soft-Baked Snickerdoodles FDA

Miami Herald

Miami Herald

ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

