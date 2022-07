(Robert Allen, publisher of Pokes Report contributed to this story.) STILLWATER, Okla. – As Pokes Report first reported six-days ago Oklahoma State athletics has moved basketball analyst Barry Hinson into the role of monitoring and making sure NIL at Oklahoma State is done correctly and in a way that pays dividends for Cowboy and Cowgirl student-athletes and allows OSU to compete as NIL continues to make its’ place in major college athletics. It is in the vein of a continuing effort to be among the country's leaders in Name, Image and Likeness programming, Oklahoma State Athletic Director Chad Weiberg has announced Barry Hinson as OSU's first full-time NIL administrator.

