ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=036P9x_0grBIb1w00
FILE – This photo taken Thursday, July 27, 2017, shows T Mobile sign at a store in Hialeah, Fla. T- Mobile has agreed to pay $350 million, Friday, July 22,… Read More

NEW YORK (AP) — T- Mobile has agreed to pay $350 million to customers affected by a class action lawsuit filed after the company disclosed last August that personal data like social security numbers had been stolen in a cyberattack.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday, the mobile phone company said the funds would pay for claims by class members, the legal fees of plaintiffs’ counsel and the costs of administering the settlement. It also said it would spend $150 million next year and in 2023 to fortify its data security and other technologies.

T-Mobile said the settlement contains no admission of liability, wrongdoing or responsibility by any of the defendants.

The company said that it expects court approval of the terms of the settlement as early as December 2022.

Nearly 80 million U.S. residents were affected by the breach. In addition to Social Security numbers, other information breached included names and information from driver’s licenses or other identification.

T-Mobile, based in Bellevue, Washington, became one of the country’s largest cellphone service carriers, along with AT&T and Verizon, after acquiring rival Sprint in 2020. It reported having a total of 102.1 million U.S. customers after the merger.

T-Mobile said it expects to record a total pre-tax charge of roughly $400 million in the second quarter of this year.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

18 indicted in Missouri multi-county meth conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted 18 people in what investigators call a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Law enforcement officers seized 29 pounds of methamphetamine, $57,000 in cash, and guns in the investigation. The federal indictment charged the defendants with being a part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in […]
KOLR10 News

‘Night of terror’: Women raped, groped after jailer sold access to their housing for $1,000, lawsuits claim

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Eight more women have filed a civil rights lawsuit against an Indiana sheriff, a former jailer, and other unknown jail officers. The women claim the former Clark County jail officer, David Lowe, sold his jail key to male inmates for $1,000, giving them access to a female holding area where the women were raped, assaulted, and harassed.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
FOXBusiness

T-Mobile settles suit over massive hacking for $350M

T-Mobile US has settled litigation over a cyberattack last year that compromised information belonging to an estimated 76.6 million people. The telecom company agreed on Friday to pay $350 million and spend an additional $150 million to upgrade data security. The preliminary settlement filed in federal court in Kansas City,...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Engadget

T-Mobile will pay $350 million to settle lawsuits over massive data breach

If you were a T-Mobile customer in August 2021, you may get a few dollars from the carrier in the near future. It has agreed to settle a consolidated class action lawsuit filed against the company over a data breach that exposed the personal information of 76.6 million "current, former and prospective customers." Back when T-Mobile's CEO, Mike Sievert, admitted and apologized for the breach, the carrier said the individual who hacked its network used "specialized" tools and knowledge of its infrastructure in order to gain access to its testing environment. That individual then stole customer data from the network and sold them on hacker forums.
BUSINESS
Fortune

This U.K. bank is giving its employees a one-time bonus to help ease financial struggles amid record-high inflation. But it’s not the first company to do so

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Virgin Money, a banking and financial services brand that operates in the U.K., is giving an additional £1,000 ($1,200) to all workers who earn less than £50,000 ($60,000) annually, according to British news site City A.M..
BUSINESS
Android Police

T-Mobile agrees to cough up $500 million for its disastrous data breach last year

It might have been almost a year ago, but T-Mobile's big August 2021 data breach is still fresh in some people's minds. After all, the theft of data (including addresses and Social Security numbers) from tens of millions of users is nothing to scoff at. The carrier has since been fighting class-action lawsuits all over the country due to the breach. Now, after trials and negotiations, it is preparing for some hefty payouts in order to settle the matter.
TECHNOLOGY
KOLR10 News

Woman run off road, robbed after big casino win

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police in Iowa arrested one of the men they say was responsible for a terrifying robbery of a woman who had just won a significant amount of money at Prairie Meadows Casino. The victim won two jackpots at the casino totaling more than $10,000,...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile#Mobile#Data Breach#Social Security#At T#Sprint
KOLR10 News

Suspect in Greene Co. shooting says shot was accidental

UPDATE: The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the man who is charged with the death of Laterrian Jarman near Rogersville Tuesday. Blake Kent Beckelman, 20, of Battlefield, was charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter. He is being held on a $10,000 bond. According to a GCSO probable cause statement, deputies responded to a […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Washington Examiner

Direct gas tax refund payments worth hundreds can be claimed this month in Missouri

Missouri drivers feeling pain at the pump still have time to claim a gas tax refund to help ease expenses. Consumers who fueled up at gas pumps anytime between Oct. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, can now submit a claim for their purchases at the pump. The refunds will be processed by the Missouri Department of Revenue in the order they are received, and the department will be required to pay interest to filers if they are refunded after 45 days of filing, according to the department.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
KOLR10 News

Man gets 17 years for killing man who dated his ex, mother

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nicholas J. Barnes, 26, was sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. Barnes shot Shad Brown at a home on North Robberson Avenue on Sept. 1, 2020. When officers arrived, they found Brown dead from gunshot wounds. Neighbors reported that after hearing the gunshots, they had seen a man with a gun running from the house to a U-Haul truck parked outside.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

CoxHealth Employee saves infant from hot car

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jackie Muenks, a Radiology Manager at the Martin Center, climbed through a broken car window to save a ten-month-old from a hot car. Muenks’ said this all happened on July 14 just before her shift ended. “I had an employee come running into the lobby,” Muenks said. “He came and got me […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Man found dead after Table Rock Lake search

BRANSON, Mo.-  According to officials, recovery has been made for a missing swimmer on Sunday, July 24. On Saturday a call was made to Stone County dispatch around 4:00 PM in regards to a man at Table Rock Lake who has reportedly been underwater for an extended period of time. The Missouri State Highway Patrol […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Silver Dollar City EMS team handled employee emergency internally

BRANSON, Mo. — Silver Dollar City remains open to guests as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigates the death of a park employee last week.  KOLR 10 Investigates why the incident was mostly handled internally when taxpayers in Southwest Missouri fund life-saving emergency services through police and fire departments. With more than 2 […]
BRANSON, MO
Entrepreneur

'We Are All Hurting': Restaurants Are Adding 'Inflation Fees' to Customers' Bills

Inflation has affected so many facets of everyday life for Americas, with prices rising dramatically in a number of areas from ticket prices to the grocery store. In the restaurant industry, inflation has been exceptionally worrisome, as the cost of materials and supplies has also skyrocketed, making the operations of running a restaurant a more expensive feat than in years past.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
KOLR10 News

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is now married despite still being in prison

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. — Gypsy Rose Blanchard has tied the knot with Louisianan Ryan Scott Anderson despite still serving her 10-year prison sentence. The Livingston County Recorder of Deeds verified the marriage certificate between Blanchard, 30, and Anderson, 36, on July 21, 2022. According to Intouchweekly.com, Blanchard’s family friend, Fancy Marcelli, Blanchard was dating multiple […]
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy