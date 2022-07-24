ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49liym_0grBGgwd00
FILE – This photo taken Thursday, July 27, 2017, shows T Mobile sign at a store in Hialeah, Fla. T- Mobile has agreed to pay $350 million, Friday, July 22,… Read More

NEW YORK (AP) — T- Mobile has agreed to pay $350 million to customers affected by a class action lawsuit filed after the company disclosed last August that personal data like social security numbers had been stolen in a cyberattack.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday, the mobile phone company said the funds would pay for claims by class members, the legal fees of plaintiffs’ counsel and the costs of administering the settlement. It also said it would spend $150 million next year and in 2023 to fortify its data security and other technologies.

T-Mobile said the settlement contains no admission of liability, wrongdoing or responsibility by any of the defendants.

The company said that it expects court approval of the terms of the settlement as early as December 2022.

Nearly 80 million U.S. residents were affected by the breach. In addition to Social Security numbers, other information breached included names and information from driver’s licenses or other identification.

T-Mobile, based in Bellevue, Washington, became one of the country’s largest cellphone service carriers, along with AT&T and Verizon, after acquiring rival Sprint in 2020. It reported having a total of 102.1 million U.S. customers after the merger.

T-Mobile said it expects to record a total pre-tax charge of roughly $400 million in the second quarter of this year.

Comments / 1

Related
Fortune

This U.K. bank is giving its employees a one-time bonus to help ease financial struggles amid record-high inflation. But it’s not the first company to do so

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Virgin Money, a banking and financial services brand that operates in the U.K., is giving an additional £1,000 ($1,200) to all workers who earn less than £50,000 ($60,000) annually, according to British news site City A.M..
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
UPI News

T-Mobile agrees to settle cyberattack lawsuit for $350M

July 23 (UPI) -- T-Mobile on Friday agreed to a $350 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit stemming from the 2021 cyberattack in which data relating to 76 million people was stolen. The second-largest mobile carrier in the United States also agreed to spend $150 million to increase its data...
BUSINESS
Android Police

T-Mobile agrees to cough up $500 million for its disastrous data breach last year

It might have been almost a year ago, but T-Mobile's big August 2021 data breach is still fresh in some people's minds. After all, the theft of data (including addresses and Social Security numbers) from tens of millions of users is nothing to scoff at. The carrier has since been fighting class-action lawsuits all over the country due to the breach. Now, after trials and negotiations, it is preparing for some hefty payouts in order to settle the matter.
TECHNOLOGY
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile#Mobile#Data Breach#Social Security#At T#Sprint
Entrepreneur

'We Are All Hurting': Restaurants Are Adding 'Inflation Fees' to Customers' Bills

Inflation has affected so many facets of everyday life for Americas, with prices rising dramatically in a number of areas from ticket prices to the grocery store. In the restaurant industry, inflation has been exceptionally worrisome, as the cost of materials and supplies has also skyrocketed, making the operations of running a restaurant a more expensive feat than in years past.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
FOXBusiness

Walmart cuts apparel prices, says inflation forcing customers to spend on food, gas

Walmart is drastically reducing the cost of its apparel items in an attempt to sell off its surplus as shoppers shift their focus toward food, the company announced Monday. The company says shoppers are focusing on essentials like food and gasoline due to skyrocketing inflation and high gas prices. The announcement comes after the company announced reduced profit projections for fiscal year 2023.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Stimulus check update: These states are sending 'inflation relief' payments

As high inflation saddles Americans with an extra financial burden, some states are helping out with one-time stimulus rebates to offset the pain of higher prices. The Labor Department reported earlier this month that the consumer price index rose 9.1% in June from a year ago, marking the fastest pace of inflation since November 1981. The CPI is a broad measure of the price for everyday goods, including gasoline, groceries and rents.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Business Insider

Homebuyers in China are refusing to keep paying mortgages for unfinished apartments, adding to the cash crunch in the sector that could spread globally

COVID lockdowns have slowed construction activity and delayed the completion of homes.The payment boycott could worsen an existing debt crisis in China's property sector. A growing number of homebuyers in China are refusing to pay their mortgages for apartments that are still under construction, adding to market concerns about an escalation in the country's real-estate debt crisis.
REAL ESTATE
CarBuzz.com

The Feds Want To Stop Car Dealers From Conning Buyers

Purchasing a new vehicle should be an exciting experience but, in recent years, it's turned into somewhat of a nightmare. Yes, signing on the dotted line for something like a Rolls-Royce Phantom will always be a pleasurable event but for the rest of us, this isn't the case. The bizarre climate in which the auto industry finds itself has led to excessive dealer markups and inflated used car prices. The result is Americans are keeping their cars for longer.
CARS
Phone Arena

T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)

While T-Mobile is usually the one that likes to mock, ridicule, or simply point the finger at its wireless industry rivals for various types of ploys and tricks designed to squeeze more money out of consumers and deliver less value, Verizon experienced a highly unusual meltdown of sorts last month, calling out the "Un-carrier" for a long line of "#TMyths" culminating with a number of controversial fee changes.
TECHNOLOGY
Victor

Food banks see long queues just as inflation hits an all-time high

United States food banks have seen long lines making their way back amid the overwhelming financial strain that the lower-income earners are experiencing due to inflation. Food banks across the United States are experiencing a return of long queues of lower-income earning individuals hoping to receive some assistance to help feed their families.
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy