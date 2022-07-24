Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco ready to play any role needed this season

The start of every NFL player’s career has its share of challenges and obstacles to reaching the pinnacle. A player selected in the late rounds of the NFL draft is usually facing an uphill climb to not only make a name for himself but also make the team.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Rutgers speedster running back Isiah Pacheco in the seventh round of this year’s draft, banking on his impressive ability. The new No. 10 for the Chiefs expressed his willingness to play any role if called upon by the coaches this season. He’s recently used the hot weather in his hometown as motivation for training camp and discussing with reporters on Saturday.

“Training in South Jersey is really hot out there right now in the hundreds,” said Pacheco. “So just taking advantage of the heat, practicing back at home, getting prepared for the camp, is something I took advantage of.”

Pacheco was a team captain during his tenure at Rutgers, showcasing his skills on the field but also his determination and toughness. He is open to adapting to new positions and starting on special teams to help the team succeed without changing his character.

“Nothing makes me different,” said Pacheco. “Just be the same guy, like I did before at Rutgers. And, you know, be a team player, whatever coach wants me to do, I’m gonna do it. And take advantage of any opportunities. Coming from an offensive coach at the running back position, coach Augie (Hoffmann) definitely prepared me for the next level, and I feel like I’m at a good size to where I could take on blocking.”

Pacheco has the right attitude to start his first training camp and will be pushing to carve a consistent spot on the team. The arrival of veterans soon will be another measuring stick for the rookie running back.