There are several streets in St. Michaels on the west side of Talbot St. that I have featured for their proximity to the Park at San Domingo Creek and the Rails to Trails. Approaching St. Michaels from the west side of Town, this property’s street also has the advantage of being the second street from the beginning of the residential area, so one can quickly reach home without dealing with peak traffic seasons or construction. The house is located at the quiet end of the street near the Rails to Trails and its Dutch Colonial architectural style is one of my favorites, so I was eager for my tour.

SAINT MICHAELS, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO