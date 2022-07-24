ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

T-Mobile settles to pay $350M to customers in data breach

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RuddS_0grAd07S00

NEW YORK (AP) — T- Mobile has agreed to pay $350 million to customers affected by a class action lawsuit filed after the company disclosed last August that personal data like social security numbers had been stolen in a cyberattack.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday , the mobile phone company said the funds would pay for claims by class members, the legal fees of plaintiffs’ counsel and the costs of administering the settlement. It also said it would spend $150 million next year and in 2023 to fortify its data security and other technologies.

T-Mobile said the settlement contains no admission of liability, wrongdoing or responsibility by any of the defendants.

Woman blames social-media ‘trend’ after would-be thieves attempt to steal Kia by exploiting security flaw

The company said that it expects court approval of the terms of the settlement as early as December 2022.

Nearly 80 million U.S. residents were affected by the breach. In addition to Social Security numbers, other information breached included names and information from driver’s licenses or other identification.

T-Mobile, based in Bellevue, Washington, became one of the country’s largest cellphone service carriers, along with AT&T and Verizon, after acquiring rival Sprint in 2020. It reported having a total of 102.1 million U.S. customers after the merger.

T-Mobile said it expects to record a total pre-tax charge of roughly $400 million in the second quarter of this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Seminole Police investigating murder of toddler

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 27, the Seminole, Oklahoma Police Department announced that it is investigating the murder of a toddler. According to a press release, the police department received a tip reporting a possible child death just before 11 p.m. on July 26. After securing a search warrant early on July 27, officers discovered the burned remains of a toddler at 148 Old Highway 99 South in Seminole.
SEMINOLE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile#Data Breach#Mobile Phone#Kia#Social Security#At T#Sprint
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Study: AR has third-highest rate of child drownings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new study listed Arkansas as having the third-highest rate of child drownings in the U.S. According to QuoteWizard, drowning is the leading cause of death for children under 5 and the second leading cause of death for people under 14. Researchers say between 2018 and 2020, 2,200 people drowned in swimming pools, nearly half of them being children.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy