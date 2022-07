(Darke County, OH)--A Darke County couple died in a crash on US 127 on Sunday. At just after 12:30 Sunday morning, Charles and Audrey Spencer – ages 67 and 65, respectively – were headed north a few miles north of Castine when their vehicle crossed the center line and into the path of an oncoming pickup driven by 53-year-old Douglas Morris of Arcanum. Morris sustained minor injuries, but both Spencers were pronounced dead at the scene. There’s no word on why they crossed the center line.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO