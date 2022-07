The Los Angeles Lakers announced that they signed center and Summer League standout Jay Huff to an Exhibit 10 contract. What that means is that Huff has signed a one-year, minimum contract with the Lakers and will be in attendance at training camp. While the odds of him making the team are low, the Lakers will have the ability to convert his deal to a two-way contract if they are impressed with his play.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO