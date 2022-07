Judge went back-to-back with Anthony Rizzo on consecutive pitches in the 1st inning Tuesday night to put the Yankees up early. Judge’s 38th home run gave the Yankees a 1-0 lead. He also retook the RBI lead briefly with 82 RBI before the Mets’ Pate Alonso later took the lead back in what could make for a fun crosstown RBI race the rest of the year. Judge has now hit safely in five straight games and seven of his last eight, going 16-for-29 (.552) in that span and raising his average from .274 to .296. Judge is very arguably the top fantasy player this season and his fantasy managers are receiving the best ROI on Judge since his rookie year.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO