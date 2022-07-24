Large sailfish goes Maryland woman while fishing off Florida coast

BALTIMORE -- Delaware State Police said Wednesday they have identified the Lyft driver connected to a crash that killed a Maryland man, and that the driver is cooperating with their investigation. Sidney Wolf, 43, of Gaithersburg, was struck and killed Sunday after being thrown out of his rideshare on a Delaware highway. The Lyft driver allegedly drove away after the collision.The crash happened about 2 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of Route 1 near Anchor Way in Dewey Beach, Delaware, authorities said.Authorities said Wolf and friends had ordered a Lyft ride from Dewey Beach to Bethany Beach when they got into an unspecified...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO