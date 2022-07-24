ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

FORECAST: Strong To Severe Storms Possible Through Tonight

By Mark Johnson
newsnet5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — Rest of the weekend will be warm, humid and active! Showers and storms are likely this evening and tonight ahead of a strong cold front. There could potentially be a few strong to severe storms this evening through about midnight. Storms could contain...

www.news5cleveland.com

1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
AccuWeather

'Dangerous' severe weather event forecast for Midwest

Severe thunderstorm activity has been spotty in recent days as stifling heat has baked the East Coast and southern Plains, but AccuWeather meteorologists say a notable change in that pattern is expected by Saturday. "The atmospheric setup on Saturday could result in a dangerous severe weather event," said AccuWeather Meteorologist...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Warm and humid, more storms possible

Happy Sunday! Compared to yesterday's scattered soakers, today will be an improvement.Skies will be a bit brighter with just an isolated risk of a shower or storm this afternoon. It'll be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s once again. The beaches will be slightly cooler, topping out in the upper 70s.Clouds thicken again this evening ahead of our next system approaching. A few showers or rumbles will be out there, but most of the widespread activity will arrive closer to daybreak. It'll be very muggy overnight with temps only dropping into the low and mid 70s.We've gone...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
ENVIRONMENT
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms Possible on Saturday

UNDATED -- Saturday is looking to have a good shot at seeing strong to severe storms, especially in eastern Minnesota to western Wisconsin by the late afternoon to early evening. All hazard types are on the table, but large hail and strong winds are considered the primary threats. New Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox News

Plains, Midwest, Southeast storms bring flash flooding risk

Strong-to-severe storms will bring the risk of hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes for parts of the northern Plains, Midwest and Southeast. The Gulf Coast states could also see flash flooding, as an area of low pressure off the coast and a frontal boundary interact and enhance the chance for heavy rain.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

More storms expected Friday evening

Early morning rain has passed but more thunderstorms are on the way. “Showers and t-storms are moving through this morning producing gusty winds along with downpours. So far rain has been manageable and is moving, so flooding hasn't been a big concern. We'll probably see more showers and t-storms popup Friday afternoon,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
ENVIRONMENT

