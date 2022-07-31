The final GC standings in the 2022 Tour de France Femmes

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) left no doubt who was the strongest rider in the 2022 Tour de France Femmes. Wearing the maillot jaune, the winner of stage 7 attacked early on the finishing climb of La Super Planche des Belles Filles and soloed to a second stage victory, 30 seconds ahead of Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) who won the mountain jersey and finished second overall, 3:48 minutes behind Van Vleuten.

Behind these two riders that were a level above the rest, there was still a close fight for the last podium spot and the top-five. Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) finished fourth on the stage to defend her third place in GC, 6:35 minutes down.

Juliette Labous (Team DSM), winner of the Vuelta a Burgos in May, confirmed her stage racing talent with a fourth place overall, 7:28 minutes behind.

Silvia Persico (Valcar-Travel & Service) sprinted away from Niewiadoma and Labous on the final metres to take third on the day and move up to fifth in GC at exactly 8 minutes.

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) also moved up one spot in GC to finish sixth, 26 seconds behind Persico. The two Italians benefitted from Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ SUEZ Futuroscope) having a bad day as the Danish allrounder was dropped from their group halfway up the finishing climb and lost over a minute on Persico. Uttrup Ludwig finishes the race in seventh place, 8:59 minutes behind.

There is a large gap to her teammate Évita Muzic in eighth place who is 13:54 minutes down, followed by Veronica Ewers (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) in ninth place. The US rider turned heads with a strong climbing performance in her first full pro season, moving two places up on the final day to finish 15:05 minutes down on Van Vleuten.

Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ) made a bid for the stage win by going into the breakaway on the Ballon d’Alsace but was quickly passed by Van Vleuten on the finishing climb. In the end, the Spanish champion was ninth on the stage and finished tenth in GC at 15:15 minutes.

Élise Chabbey (Canyon-SRAM) dropped out of the top-ten on the final stage, she finished 16:44 minutes down in 11th place. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Team SD Worx) could not start stage 8 due to an infection, meaning that Riejanne Markus (Team Jumbo-Visma) at 18:27 minutes, Yara Kastelijn (Plantur-Pura) at 19:53 minutes, and Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) at 25:50 minutes all moved up one place. As the best young rider, Van Anrooij takes home the white jersey.

Tamara Dronova (Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad) and Liane Lippert (Team DSM) improved their GC position by several spots to finish 15th and 16th at 28:51 minutes and 29:49 minutes, respectively. Mie Ottestad (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) is just one second behind Lippert in 17th place.

Erica Magnaldi (UAE Team ADQ) ended the race as 18th at 30:15 minutes, leapfrogging Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) who dropped down to 19th place at 30:51 minutes. Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange-Jayco), 20th in GC going into the stage, had a horrible day, crossing the line in 105th place almost 27 minutes behind and plummeting down the ranking. Because of that, FDJ SUEZ Futuroscope’s Grace Brown completes the top-20, 31:01 minutes behind the winner Van Vleuten.

The Tour de France classifications

Here's a rundown of all the ongoing competitions at the Tour de France. Click here for a more comprehensive explainer , including minor competitions such as the intermediate sprints prize and the fighting spirit prize.

Yellow Jersey/Maillot Jaune – The yellow jersey is worn by the overall race leader on the general classification who has completed the stages so far in the lowest accumulated time.

Green Jersey – The green jersey is the points classification. Riders accrue points at one of the two intermediate sprints during stages and also at stage finishes, and the man with the most points leads the ranking.

Polka Dot Jersey – The red and white polka dot jersey is the mountain classification. Points are handed out to the first riders over certain hills and climbs during the Tour de France, with the hardest mountains giving the most points. Once again, the man with the most points leads the ranking.

White jersey – The white jersey is the best young rider classification. It works the same way as the yellow jersey, but only riders aged 25 or under are eligible to win.

