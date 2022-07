In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, fans are growing restless as Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci have yet to sign new deals. Meanwhile, the club did announce just days ago that they have re-signed Jack Studnicka to a multi-year deal. Last but certainly not least, newly hired head coach Jim Montgomery opened up about the struggles of his past and what led to his firing from the Dallas Stars.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO