Risk of Severe Weather This Afternoon and Evening

A warm and unstable air mass is in place for the region today.

In the meantime, strong lift and instability will arrive in the region later this afternoon into the evening.

This will set up the potential for strong and severe storms. While there could be some storms earlier in the day, the best chance for severe weather is between 4 p.m. and midnight tonight.

