Risk of Severe Weather This Afternoon and Evening

By TOM DIVECCHIO
 3 days ago
A warm and unstable air mass is in place for the region today.

In the meantime, strong lift and instability will arrive in the region later this afternoon into the evening.

This will set up the potential for strong and severe storms. While there could be some storms earlier in the day, the best chance for severe weather is between 4 p.m. and midnight tonight.

Stay tuned to WJET/WFXP TV, yourerie.com, and YE2Go app for the latest updates and warnings.

CBS Boston

Severe thunderstorms, hail and isolated tornadoes possible this afternoon

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON -- The WBZ-TV Weather team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for the risk of severe thunderstorms Monday. After 6 consecutive days above 90 degrees, the longest heat wave in 6 years, we are set to end the streak with a bang, literally.The atmosphere is primed for the formation of thunderstorms in our area. The parameters in place are only seen a handful of times each summer. Lots of available moisture and lift bring the potential for the development of rotating "supercell-type" storms. Yes, one of those days...
BOSTON, MA
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather Alert: Dangerous heat for Monday, Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- This week is going to bring with it two Next Weather Alert days due to potentially dangerous heat. Monday looks to be the peak of the heat, with temperatures flirting with triple digits, making it a Next Weather Alert day. The forecasted high in the Twin Cities is 98 degrees. Heat indices will be in the 100s. Overnight lows are expected to remain in the 70s for the next half week or so.
