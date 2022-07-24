Caerphilly: Mountain Ash girl, 17, dies in Fochriw crash

Tributes have been paid to a "kind and caring" motorcyclist who died after a crash in Gwynedd. Timothy Seyffert, 47, from Llandrindod Wells, Powys, crashed on the A494 near Llanuwchllyn, at 14:45 BST on Saturday. North Wales Police have urged anyone who witnessed the collision, between a silver Seat Leon...
A man has died after being hit by the tail rotor of a helicopter in Greece. It is believed Jack Fenton, from Kent, had just disembarked from the Bell 407 aircraft in Athens. Greek police arrested two pilots and a member of the ground crew in connection with the 22-year-old's death. They are facing charges of negligent homicide.
A woman says she has been left traumatised after falling into a canal. A weedy covering on Walsall's canal basin has caught a number people unawares, as it leaves the deep water looking more like grass or asphalt. Alexia Niang, 25, wants local authorities to do more to make the...
A biker who died after a crash on the A6 has been named by police. Jack Broderick, 29, was involved in a collision with a child on the city-bound carriageway on 20 July shortly before 20:00 BST. He was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham where he died...
Authorities say a Georgia woman was shot dead by her army soldier husband as she fled into a business. He then turned the gun on himself in what investigators believe to be a murder-suicide. Citing Capt. T. Smith with the Hinesville Police Department, WTGS-TV reports 36-year-old Terrica Williams died after...
A man who murdered a young woman with a power tool inside a converted shipping container and buried her in a north London park has been jailed for life. Neculai Paizan, 64, had denied killing Agnes Akom, 20, but was convicted of murder last week at the Old Bailey. He...
A depressed mother has avoided jail after being found guilty of killing her baby girl, who died days after being discharged into her care against the advice of healthcare professionals. Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George sustained injuries at home in Duckett's Green, Haringey, including 18 broken ribs, a broken leg and...
A member of a gang of monkeys that has terrorised residents of a Japanese city for weeks has been caught and killed, officials say. The macaques have injured almost 50 people in Yamaguchi. The male primate was found in the grounds of a high school on Tuesday evening by specially...
A woman who was on a train in which some passengers forced open doors and walked on the tracks said it had been an "unbelievably hot and frightening" situation. Gardaí (Irish police) and ambulance crews were called to the scene outside Bray on Sunday afternoon. Irish Rail has apologised...
Three children are critically ill after they were rescued from a fire at a derelict pub, police have said. A fire broke out on the first-floor of The Woodman on London Road, Hazel Grove, Stockport, at 20:30 BST on Tuesday. North West Ambulance Service said the children, whose ages have...
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found at a property by the emergency services. A 57-year-old man, who has not been named, was found dead at an address on Bath Street, Southport, at about 20:00 BST, Merseyside Police said. A 51-year-old man was...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An investigation is underway following a deadly rollover crash in Pittsburgh's Hill District.According to police, officers were called out to the intersection of Lawson Street and Midtown Square just before midnight on Wednesday.When they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had died.Police say that investigators from the city's Collision Investigation unit, the Mobile Crime Unit, and the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the possibility of foul play.The identity of the man has not been released.Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Two boys have been detained for life for murdering a 14-year-old boy with a sword concealed inside a walking stick. Fares Maatou was stabbed to death by the pair, who were aged 14 and 15 at the time and cannot be named for legal reasons, in Canning Town, east London, last April.
Police hope the tragic case of three people killed by a lorry driver using his phone at the wheel will serve as a warning to others. Ion Nicu Onut killed David Daglish, Elaine Sullivan and Paul Mullen when he drove at 58mph into stationary traffic on the A1(M) near Durham in July 2021.
A police officer has been sacked after a tribunal decided he had used excessive force on two handcuffed suspects. Humberside PC Henry Green was found guilty of gross misconduct earlier in July for "leg sweeping" a woman to the floor then punching a man in the face using handcuffs. The...
A car being driven by a mother of two crashed into a tree and a wall before hitting a group of primary school children, a court has heard. On 8 September 2020, 39-year-old Dolly Rincon-Aguilar mounted the pavement in her 4X4 and struck several pupils and parents, Kingston Crown Court heard.
A city centre nightclub where a 14-year-old boy is alleged to have raped a woman just days after another serious attack was reported has been shut down. Bloom, in Manchester's Gay Village, had its licence revoked after a committee heard details of 38 violent or sexual offences at the venue this year.
Pet owners in an East Yorkshire village have been warned to remain vigilant after a spate of suspicious cat deaths. The RSPCA is investigating the deaths of two cats, feared to be the latest in a line of unexplained feline fatalities in Wilberfoss going back decades. Insp Beth Boyd said:...
A father and son from Cardiff have died while three other family members are in intensive care after being poisoned in Bangladesh, police have said. The family were staying in a flat near the north-eastern city of Sylhet. Police officers broke into the building on Tuesday morning after relatives raised...
A reinvestigation into a case in which a 12-year-old was struck by an oar during a dispute is now being considered by prosecutors. Police were called to Conham River Park in Bristol after a woman pushed and hurt a boy called Antwon with an oar. Avon and Somersert Police thanked...
