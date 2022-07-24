ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

England v South Africa: Quinton de Kock makes 92 before rain led abandonment

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuinton de Kock makes 92 from 76 balls before...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Birmingham 2022 to get under way with Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

The 22nd Commonwealth Games will start in Birmingham later on Thursday.The opening ceremony begins at 8pm at the Alexander Stadium and will be attended by the Prince of Wales.It comes almost 10 years to the day since the critically-acclaimed opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics.Over the following 11 days more than 5,000 athletes from 72 nations will compete in 280 events across 19 sports.Joining the leading lights of England, Australia and Canada will be lesser-known federations such as Norfolk Island, which will be represented in the second city by 14 lawn bowlers.Saint Helena is sending a 14-strong team comprising athletes,...
SPORTS
The Guardian

Athletic feats at Commonwealth Games cannot distract from Britain’s colonial sins

At 8.30 on Friday morning, with the sun up over Birmingham, the Commonwealth Games action will begin. Even in a competition contested by a limited pool of countries with notable athlete absences, there will be great performances and heartwarming moments. Supreme exhibitions of athleticism will be complemented by breakthroughs from those with few opportunities to shine on such big stages. It may just be enjoyable enough for some to forget about the organisation the games represent.
SPORTS
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo makes Man United demand as Juventus chase Liverpool striker

The Premier League returns next week and both Manchester United and Chelsea look set to define the final weeks of the transfer window with their business yet to conclude. While Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to training at Manchester United’s training base, the 37-year-old did not take part in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Wrexham on Wednesday and instead watched on from the side-lines and the Mail claims he has demanded to be freed of his contract.It comes as his agent Jorge Mendes leads showdown talks over his future, with Sir Alex Ferguston also reportedly involved in discussions with Erik ten...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

ATP roundup: Trio of seeded Americans roll in Atlanta

July 28 - Three seeded Americans recorded straight-set victories to easily advance at the Atlanta Open on Wednesday in Georgia. Fourth-seeded Frances Tiafoe cruised past Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel 7-5, 6-4, No. 5 Tommy Paul easily dispatched Soonwoo Kwon of South Korea 6-3, 6-3, and No. 8 Brandon Nakashima ousted Australian John Millman 7-6 (8), 6-4.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinton De Kock
The Associated Press

Metaverse Infrastructure Company Condense Raises $4.5M and Opens World’s First Studio for Streaming Live Events Into the Metaverse

BRISTOL, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Condense – the world’s first company to deliver the power, connection and immersiveness of live, real-world events into the metaverse – has raised a $4.5 million round led by LocalGlobe, 7percent Ventures and Deeptech Labs, alongside angels including a platinum-selling grime artist, former England footballer and sports presenter, Tom Blomfield (Monzo), renowned music manager Grace Ladoja MBE and Ian Hogarth (Song Kick). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005161/en/ Vocalist and producer Grove performs live in the metaverse using Condense (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
BBC

Yaimé Pérez: Cuban athlete defects after World Championships

A top Cuban athlete has defected while she was on her way back from the World Championships in Eugene, USA. Olympic bronze medal discus thrower Yaimé Pérez, 31, abandoned the Cuban delegation while on a stopover in Miami. Her defection comes just days after that of the 19-year-old...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy