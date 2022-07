The owner of the Dallas Cowboys has apologised for using a slur for little people.The comments at issue came from Jerry Jones, 79, who made a joke in reference to recently deceased Cowboys executive Larry Lacewell, during a press conference on Tuesday during the first day of the NFL team’s training camp in Southern California.“I’m going to get me somebody, a m****t, to stand up there with me, and dress him up like Lace, and think Lace is still out here helping at practice with us,” Mr Jones said.“We all need our props and the memory that goes with...

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO