ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United report: Harry Maguire 'rejected Barcelona' in bid to silence doubters

By Alasdair Mackenzie
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 3 days ago

Harry Maguire rejected a potential move to Barcelona because the Manchester United captain is determined to silence his critics, say reports.

The England defender was subjected to boos from some fans during a pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace in Melbourne last week.

Maguire struggled for form last season as United finished a disappointing sixth in the Premier League, and he has been targeted by some frustrated supporters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QHfMR_0gr886hT00

(Image credit: Getty)

Reports earlier this summer claimed that Barca suggested using the centre-back as part of a deal to bring Frenkie de Jong to United.

However, the Mirror writes that Maguire told his representatives to reject any approach from Camp Nou.

"Some players, especially with some of the criticism flying around, would have been desperate to go if Barcelona came calling. But Harry is unmoved and wants to have a successful season with United,” said a source close to Maguire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iAFru_0gr886hT00

(Image credit: MARTIN KEEP/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag has backed the 29-year-old by opting to keep him as captain for the 2022/23 season.

After the boos in Australia last week, the Dutch boss said: "We heard but you see, if you perform, it slows down."

"I don’t think it is a matter of finding out if I understand it, it is can we change it? We can do that by performing."

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United's Frenkie de Jong saga is taking increasingly interesting twists .

Cristiano Ronaldo has had an offer from abroad to move , as he looks to force a move . Chelsea have been rumoured to be interested – despite Thomas Tuchel's public indifference – while Erik ten Hag has insisted the Portuguese veteran is not for sale .

Meanwhile, former United star Juan Mata has been rumoured to be a surprise target for Leeds United.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Sir Alex Ferguson Arrives At Carrington To Convince Cristiano Ronaldo To Stay At Manchester United, Whilst New Signings Lisandro Martinez & Christian Eriksen Also Report For Duty

As Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester to meet with Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson was pictured at the club's Carrington training complex on Tuesday morning. The legendary manager was influential in convincing the 37-year-old star to make his Old Trafford comeback last term. Since then, a lot has happened. Ole...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Juan Mata
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Yardbarker

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Team News and Predicted Line-Ups

Manchester City take on Liverpool on the 30th of July in the King Power Stadium with the Community Shield on the line. Liverpool are significantly more prepared than City, with the Reds playing two more games in pre-season than the Blues. City won their last game against Bayern 1-0, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leeds United#Manchester United Report#Crystal Palace#The Premier League#Mirror#Martin Keep Afp Afp#Getty Images#Dutch
United Transfer Room

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Has Requested To Be Relinquished From His Contract With Manchester United | No Enquiries Arrived For The Striker

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United on Tuesday and has reportedly requested to be freed from his one-year contract left with the Red Devils. After missing the entire pre-season tour in Thailand and Australia. The Striker has undergone his respective medical tests and then trained on Wednesday. The former Real...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Jose Mourinho eyeing transfer raid on Manchester United as trio could leave Old Trafford

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is keen to raid the Red Devils for his new club Roma in this summer’s transfer window. The Portuguese tactician is a fan of his former Man Utd player Eric Bailly, who is one of three defenders who could be heading out of Old Trafford this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

Harry Maguire returns to his former home to cheer on England in their Euro 2022 semi-final... and has the last laugh after sitting alongside Swedish Man United team-mate Victor Lindelof and Juan Mata

It was a Manchester United love in at Bramall Lane on Tuesday, as three of their senior male stars went to cheer on United's female stars during England's Euro 2022 semi-final. United's WSL star Alessia Russo scored the third of the Lionesses' four goals as the tournament hosts routed Sweden,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

11
Followers
441
Post
439
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy