Parts of Missouri saw more than nine inches of pouring rain in the last 24 hours, coming just one day after it was hit with record-shattering rainfall. State and federal aid is now being dispatched to help the city of St. Louis amid deadly flash flooding. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY and WNBC’s Janice Huff is tracking the latest forecast.July 27, 2022.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO