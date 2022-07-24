See the stroke death rate in Oregon

Mark Shafer’s next mountain bike ride is in the name of ovarian cancer awareness. The retired Merrill Lynch financial advisor of 31 years, who has already hiked more than 90% of the Oregon section of the Pacific Crest Trail, is ready for the 670-mile Oregon Timber Trail (oregontimbertrail.org) that winds north from Oregon’s state line with California near Lakeview up through Central Oregon to the Columbia River Gorge at Hood River.
PORTLAND, Ore. — At least two people have died from suspected hyperthermia in Oregon during this week's Pacific Northwest heat wave, the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office reported Wednesday. One death occurred in Portland on Monday, July 25, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office said. The state medical examiner's...
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority has stepped up distribution of air conditioning units to individuals most at risk for heat-related illness, while also offering tips for staying cool during extreme-heat conditions. In addition, the agency is reminding Oregon employers of a rule that requires them to take...
Oregon was struggling to deal with complicated jobless benefits claims even before the pandemic hit, according to a new state audit that found some claims went unresolved for years as adjudicators completely lost track of their status. The long-delayed audit, issued Wednesday by the secretary of state’s office, attempts to...
ODELL — On July 21 the Hood River Cardinal Insulating Glass company held a ceremony celebrating their commitment to the Oregon Occupational Health and Safety Administration’s (OHSA) Voluntary Protection Program (VPP). The VPP is a program designed to promote effective worksite-based safety and health. According to the OHSA...
The Oregon Lottery made a net profit of $968 million last year, according to a preliminary July 22 report to the Lottery Commission. This is the lottery’s highest profit ever, one-third higher than the previous record set in 2019. Chuck Baumann, spokesman for the Oregon Lottery, says the high...
Inflation is a painful reality. And yet, our state government has intensified the problem.The grocery store clerk hits TOTAL. You blink in disbelief as you survey your packed grocery bags, "It costs how much?" While sitting at the gas station watching the pump tick speedily up, up, up, you wince and think, "Ouch, I need to rethink how much I drive." Inflation is affecting all of us and something needs to be done. The Oregon state government has exacerbated the inflation problem and failed the hardworking people, communities and businesses. Individuals and families like us are paying out of...
All eyes are on Gabrielle Guedon as she approaches the witness stand at the federal courthouse in Portland. She swears in and sits next to U.S. Magistrate Judge John Acosta. Lawyers and state officials listen intently as she talks about her experiences finding work as a person with an intellectual disability.
With many parts of Oregon seeing temps in the upper 90s and beyond this week, the state climatologist says there’ll be definite intensifying of existing drought conditions. It’s the first major sustained hot spell of the year, with the sun bearing down on areas already suffering historically dry and arid conditions.
A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Agriculture says it is expanding a poultry quarantine after another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) confirmed in Deschutes County. Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed the state’s ninth detection...
After nearly 100 Oregonians died in last year’s sweltering heat wave, the state Legislature passed a bill giving tenants the right to have air conditioning units in their apartments. But as the region faces another heat wave this week, some Oregon renters say their landlords have nonetheless threatened them...
While many of us are finding refuge from the heat indoors, farmers aren’t so lucky. John Moxley owns a farm in Bonanza, just outside of Klamath Falls. He says it’s not the heatwave that causes problems for his cattle operation, but the ongoing drought conditions. “We know how...
SALEM, Ore. — As climate change brings more frequent heat waves to the Pacific Northwest, air conditioning has become a necessity — especially when temperatures exceed 90 degrees for days on end. About 100 Oregonians died during a heat dome event in June of 2021 when temperatures in...
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency in 25 Oregon counties due to forecasted high temperatures. Much of the Pacific Northwest will be under an excessive heat warning this week, with temperatures from Tuesday-Thursday forecasted to be in the triple-digits. There will be little or no cooling overnight.
Gov. Kate Brown issued a state of emergency Tuesday, July 26 for most of Oregon "due to extreme high temperatures causing a threat to life, health and infrastructure." Linn and Benton counties were not included in the declaration, although counties adjacent to the north and east were.
Southern Oregon — Recently, people across Southern Oregon have received letters in the mail from the Department of Forestry classifying their property as high or extreme risk and within the wildland-urban interface. These letters are part of the new Oregon wildfire risk map, which has sparked many questions in...
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and six other Western governors are calling on Congress to pass legislation with billions of dollars in subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing. The U.S. Senate will have its first vote on the legislation on Tuesday morning, Senate President Chuck Schumer said Monday, and it will move to the U.S. House after a final Senate vote on Tuesday or Wednesday.
On July 27, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan released a blistering audit of the Oregon Employment Department. Auditors examined the agency’s much-criticized performance during the initial stage of the pandemic, when unemployment soared from record lows of 3.4% to 13.3% in less than two months. Previous audits in 2012...
