ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

See the stroke death rate in Oregon

By Stacker
columbiagorgenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigated the stroke death rate in Oregon using data...

www.columbiagorgenews.com

Comments / 4

Related
columbiagorgenews.com

Riding for ovarian cancer

Mark Shafer’s next mountain bike ride is in the name of ovarian cancer awareness. The retired Merrill Lynch financial advisor of 31 years, who has already hiked more than 90% of the Oregon section of the Pacific Crest Trail, is ready for the 670-mile Oregon Timber Trail (oregontimbertrail.org) that winds north from Oregon’s state line with California near Lakeview up through Central Oregon to the Columbia River Gorge at Hood River.
HOOD RIVER, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
columbiagorgenews.com

Cardinal becomes 21st Oregon company with Voluntary Protection Program status

ODELL — On July 21 the Hood River Cardinal Insulating Glass company held a ceremony celebrating their commitment to the Oregon Occupational Health and Safety Administration’s (OHSA) Voluntary Protection Program (VPP). The VPP is a program designed to promote effective worksite-based safety and health. According to the OHSA...
OREGON STATE
West Linn Tidings

Oregon's state government is making inflation even worse

Inflation is a painful reality. And yet, our state government has intensified the problem.The grocery store clerk hits TOTAL. You blink in disbelief as you survey your packed grocery bags, "It costs how much?" While sitting at the gas station watching the pump tick speedily up, up, up, you wince and think, "Ouch, I need to rethink how much I drive." Inflation is affecting all of us and something needs to be done. The Oregon state government has exacerbated the inflation problem and failed the hardworking people, communities and businesses. Individuals and families like us are paying out of...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stroke#Diseases#General Health
klcc.org

State climatologist warns of "flash droughts" as heat wave fries Oregon

With many parts of Oregon seeing temps in the upper 90s and beyond this week, the state climatologist says there’ll be definite intensifying of existing drought conditions. It’s the first major sustained hot spell of the year, with the sun bearing down on areas already suffering historically dry and arid conditions.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Most rural counties in Oregon

A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon avian flu expands quarantine

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Agriculture says it is expanding a poultry quarantine after another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) confirmed in Deschutes County. Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed the state’s ninth detection...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
ijpr.org

How the heatwave is impacting Oregon farmers

While many of us are finding refuge from the heat indoors, farmers aren’t so lucky. John Moxley owns a farm in Bonanza, just outside of Klamath Falls. He says it’s not the heatwave that causes problems for his cattle operation, but the ongoing drought conditions. “We know how...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Oregon governor issues state of emergency because of heat wave

Gov. Kate Brown issued a state of emergency Tuesday, July 26 for most of Oregon "due to extreme high temperatures causing a threat to life, health and infrastructure." Linn and Benton counties were not included in the declaration, although counties adjacent to the north and east were.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Oregon's new wildfire risk map sparks questions among Southern Oregonians

Southern Oregon — Recently, people across Southern Oregon have received letters in the mail from the Department of Forestry classifying their property as high or extreme risk and within the wildland-urban interface. These letters are part of the new Oregon wildfire risk map, which has sparked many questions in...
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Oregon’s Brown, other Western governors call on Congress to pass CHIPS Act

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and six other Western governors are calling on Congress to pass legislation with billions of dollars in subsidies for semiconductor manufacturing. The U.S. Senate will have its first vote on the legislation on Tuesday morning, Senate President Chuck Schumer said Monday, and it will move to the U.S. House after a final Senate vote on Tuesday or Wednesday.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Audit of Oregon Employment Department Finds Plenty of Problems

On July 27, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan released a blistering audit of the Oregon Employment Department. Auditors examined the agency’s much-criticized performance during the initial stage of the pandemic, when unemployment soared from record lows of 3.4% to 13.3% in less than two months. Previous audits in 2012...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy