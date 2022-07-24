Missing in America: Inside Montana’s Native American community
According to the Justice Department’s “National Missing and Unidentified Persons...www.today.com
All the Native women and children that are missing is not included in Amber alerts, not posted on TV news stations, you never hear about the Native missing ever.. Everyone that goes missing should be shared on every outlet possible.. please share the missing when you see them it could help save their life.
Omgoodness we all know it's Indigenous women all over the Country, there are actually Indigenous women all over world. But I thought the article was only focusing on Montana, not saying Montana is the only place Indigenous women dwell or exist...
It's not just Montana, It's wherever there are indigenous people.
