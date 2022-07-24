ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Missing in America: Inside Montana’s Native American community

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Justice Department’s “National Missing and Unidentified Persons...

angelsfly
3d ago

All the Native women and children that are missing is not included in Amber alerts, not posted on TV news stations, you never hear about the Native missing ever.. Everyone that goes missing should be shared on every outlet possible.. please share the missing when you see them it could help save their life.

Niko Brown
3d ago

Omgoodness we all know it's Indigenous women all over the Country, there are actually Indigenous women all over world. But I thought the article was only focusing on Montana, not saying Montana is the only place Indigenous women dwell or exist...

Ncnovembergirl
3d ago

It's not just Montana, It's wherever there are indigenous people.

US News and World Report

FBI: 170 Missing Native Americans in New Mexico, Reservation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In an effort to address the crisis of missing Indigenous people, the FBI announced Monday it is releasing a list of more than 170 Native Americans it has verified as missing throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation that stretches into Arizona and Utah. FBI...
