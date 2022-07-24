DAT 7/24: Astros (Valdez) @ Mariners (Ray) 3:10 CT

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals for three minor league pitchers on Wednesday night in what could be the the first of a flurry of moves ahead of next week’s trade deadline. Right-handers Chandler Champlain and Beck Way went to the Royals along with left-hander T.J. Sikkema. Benintendi, a 28-year-old left-handed hitter, was among 10 Royals who missed a four-game series at Toronto from July 14-17 because he was not vaccinated. Benintendi lost $186,813 of the $8.5 million salary he won in an arbitration case against the Royals. New York believes he is amenable to getting vaccinated. No Yankees missed earlier trips to Toronto this season, and the Yankees have a three-game series there from Sept. 26-28.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 14 MINUTES AGO