DAT 7/24: Astros (Valdez) @ Mariners (Ray) 3:10 CT
tigerdroppings.com
3 days ago
We survived the Bryan Abreu in the ninth experience. Time to break out the brooms in Seattle and crush their dreams for good. Posted on 7/24/22 at 9:11 am to ShaneTheLegLechler. This post was edited on 7/24 at 9:12 am. Houston Astros Fan. Member since Jun 2018. 20405 posts....
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals for three minor league pitchers on Wednesday night in what could be the the first of a flurry of moves ahead of next week’s trade deadline. Right-handers Chandler Champlain and Beck Way went to the Royals along with left-hander T.J. Sikkema. Benintendi, a 28-year-old left-handed hitter, was among 10 Royals who missed a four-game series at Toronto from July 14-17 because he was not vaccinated. Benintendi lost $186,813 of the $8.5 million salary he won in an arbitration case against the Royals. New York believes he is amenable to getting vaccinated. No Yankees missed earlier trips to Toronto this season, and the Yankees have a three-game series there from Sept. 26-28.
BOSTON (AP) — Josh Naylor hit a solo home run in the ninth inning and the Cleveland Guardians took advantage of three errors by Boston first baseman Franchy Cordero to beat the Red Sox 7-6 Wednesday night. Bobby Dalbec hit two homers and drove in five runs for the Red Sox, who have lost seven of eight and 15 of 19. Naylor connected for his 14th homer with one out off Tanner Houck (5-4). Enyel De Los Santos (2-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win. Emmanuel Clase worked a scoreless ninth for this 21st save.
Comments / 0