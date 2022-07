This slideshow requires JavaScript. TRENTON, NJ — The Department of Environmental Protection has launched a pilot workforce development program to help the state of New Jersey develop the next generation of environmental protection, conservation and stewardship leaders while also providing an avenue for young adults from open space–constrained communities to engage with nature as they provide valuable stewardship services to the public through seasonal jobs at NJDEP. NJDEP Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette launched the inaugural program in summer 2021 and is expanding its reach this year with a cohort of young adults from three of New Jersey’s urban centers.

