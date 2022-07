A recent article by Time followed the story of Samerson Orias, who, like many Filipinos during covid, had turned to Axie Infinity to supplement their income. But an unsustainable Play-to-Earn structure, plus the issues caused by the Ronin hack, has led to a mass exodus of Axie players from the once lucrative platform. Orias and many others say they have grown to hate the game.

