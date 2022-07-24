ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Trooper Hurt, Hammond (IN) Fire Engine Totaled at Crash Scene as Speeding Car Slams Into Vehicles

firefighternation.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Indiana state trooper was struck by a speeding vehicle at the scene of an incident at 2:00 a.m. Saturday. The Hammond Fire Department and state police were investigating an incident on I-80/94 eastbound when...

www.firefighternation.com

Comments / 2

Related
cbs4indy.com

Single-vehicle crash on I-65 claims 1 life

INDIANAPOLIS — At approximately 12:11 a.m. Sunday, Indiana State Police began receiving reports of a crash on I-65 at the 105.5 marker, southbound. The calls that dispatch received were reporting that the driver was possibly entrapped and unconscious. When troopers arrived, they found the passenger car to be severely...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Indiana State Police Drug Investigation Leads To Five Arrests

Gibson County – A recent drug investigation by Indiana State Police led to the execution of a search warrant for a residence located at 327 West Broadway Street in Princeton. At approximately 12:30 this morning, Indiana State Police, Princeton Police, and Gibson County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant and located five people at the residence. During a search, officers found a small amount of meth, marijuana, and anti-depressant pills, which is a Schedule IV controlled substance, a digital scale, small baggies, and other drug paraphernalia. The investigation also revealed Janice Mustain, 62, was selling meth from the residence. All five subjects were arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where they are facing various drug offenses.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: 1 dead in crash on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indiana State Police troopers are investigating the cause of a fatal crash early Sunday morning on I-65. State troopers responded to reports around 12:11 a.m. about a one-car crash in the southbound lanes of the highway near the 105.5 mile-marker. Callers said the driver was possibly trapped inside and unconscious.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
abc57.com

Indiana Master Trooper retires after 34 years of service

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- After serving the community for more than 34 years, Master Trooper Brad Kaizer will be retiring. A life-long Indiana resident and graduate of South Bend Washington High School, Kaizer has spent his entire career working at the Indiana State Police Toll Road post. On top of...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
City
Hammond, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
eaglecountryonline.com

Indiana State Police Warning Hoosiers of Text Message Scam

INDIANAPOLIS - Detectives from the Indiana State Police Indianapolis District have recently received complaints about a potential scam in the form of a text message. The messenger claims to be from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development and indicates the recipient has unclaimed money from the state. The message gives instructions to click a link, that link will take them to a webpage asking for personal / confidential information.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
abc57.com

Indiana State Police warns against potential texting scam

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Detectives from the Indiana State Police have recently received complaints about a potential scam in the form of a text message from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development claiming the recipient has unclaimed money from the state. The message gives instructions to click a link, which takes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fox32chicago.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of NW Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for parts of northwest Indiana Wednesday afternoon. The locations included Gary, Indiana, East Chicago, Indiana and Hobart, Indiana. The warning went into effect at about 3:45 p.m. CST, and expired at 4:45 p.m. CST. FOX 32 continues to track the...
HOBART, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Fire Engine#Trooper#Traffic Accident#Dodge#Subaru
WEHT/WTVW

Burn bans lifted for Indiana Tri-State counties

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — After roughly three weeks, counties on the Indiana side of the Tri-State are no longer under a burn ban. Many of the burn bans were issued because of July’s early dry conditions and low rainfall. But now with more rain washing across the Tri-State, the bans are no longer necessary. […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
ABA Journal

Indiana judge involved in White Castle fracas agrees to resign after new ethics charges filed

A twice-suspended judge in Crawford County, Indiana, has agreed to resign and never seek judicial office again. The agreement by Judge Sabrina Bell ends an ethics case alleging that she struck her ex-husband in the face. Bell has also voluntarily agreed to a 150-day suspension of her law license, according to a July 25 press release by the Indiana Judicial Branch and a notice of closure filed July 25 by the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications.
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Counties with the worst commutes in Indiana

Compiled a list of the counties with the worst commutes in Indiana using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wanderwisdom.com

Save Money When Staying at Indiana State Park Inns

Blake is a frequent Indiana State Park visitor and stays in state park inns several times per year. Indiana has seven State Park Inns that are located at, you guessed it, state parks. From Fort Harrison to Spring Mill, you can find lodging and one golf resort at some gorgeous parks with diverse options for rooms and amenities.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

I-69 Finish Line project update

INDIANA – The I-69 Finish Line project is building and replacing dozens of bridges, and a few in Marion and Johnson counties recently had structural beams installed. Cranes lifted the large concrete beams into place at night for the Mann Road bridge replacement over I-465 and the future I-69 northbound bridge over County Line Road. Crews have also been installing bridge beams for a new entrance and exit ramps over Bluff Creek at S.R. 144.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Where did Indiana’s bald eagles come from?

INDIANA – Watch the video below video and discover how the Department of Natural Resource’s bald eagle reintroduction project transformed the presence of these majestic birds in Indiana. Through archival video footage and current interviews with the original biologists, learn the steps taken to bring this iconic American...
INDIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

‘Brilliant' Fireball Captured Soaring Across Indiana Skies

Parts of Indiana encountered a dazzling surprise early Friday as a burst of bright light soared through the night sky. A "fireball event" occurred over Indiana at approximately 1:52 a.m., with the fireball entering the atmosphere over the town of Advance and ending its flight near the town of Burlington, according to the American Meteor Society. While mainly observed in Indiana, the fireball was also said to have been visible in northern Alabama, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.
INDIANA STATE
wfyi.org

Two Indiana electric utilities ask to raise rates for coal ash cleanups, others could follow

The northern Indiana utility NIPSCO wants to raise rates to clean up coal ash ponds at its Michigan City coal plant. Other utilities in the state may be following suit. Activists say NIPSCO's customers shouldn’t have to pay for what they call an “incomplete” cleanup. Though NIPSCO is removing coal ash from its ponds near the plant, it doesn’t plan to clean up coal ash used as fill on the site.
inkfreenews.com

Former Indiana Congressman Faces Insider Trading Charges

INDIANAPOLIS — The Securities and Exchange Commission this week filed insider trading charges against Stephen Buyer, a former U.S. Representative for Indiana’s 4th Congressional District. Buyer served in Congress from 1993 to 2011. According to the SEC’s complaint, after leaving Congress in 2011, Buyer formed a consulting firm,...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy