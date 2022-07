Editor’s note: We don’t usually print stories from outside the Hopewell Valley, but we thought since many Hopewellians shop at Mercer Mall, you should be alerted. On Monday, July 25, 2022 at approximately 1:36pm, Lawrence Township Police Officers responded to the parking lot area of the Nike store (Mercer Mall, 3371 Brunswick Pike, Lawrenceville, NJ) for a report that a female was sprayed with an unknown substance before having her purse stolen.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO