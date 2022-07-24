ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals aren't highest-rated Madden team in AFC North

With the player ratings trickling out for Madden NFL 23, we’ve been given a chance to see how the folks over at EA Sports view all 32 teams.

In that sense, overall team ratings have been released as well and that means we can stack the AFC North ratings against each other.

By doing that, we see the Cincinnati Bengals come in second in the division with a team rating of 85, two points behind the top team in the division, the Baltimore Ravens (87). The Cleveland Browns come in right behind the Bengals with an 84 rating, while the Pittsburgh Steelers bring up the rear with an 80 rating.

The close ratings are another example of how tough and tightly contested the AFC North has been recently and will continue to be.

Some will find it very interesting that the Bengals are behind a Ravens team they swept last season on their way to winning the division title. However, the Ravens will certainly be stronger this season as they hope to avoid the major injury bug that bit them big time last season, causing their fall from 8-3 and the top team in the conference to last place in the division at 8-9.

The Bengals landed three players with a rating of at least 90. RB Joe Mixon (93), safety Jessie Bates (90) and QB Joe Burrow (90).

The Ravens have four such players: TE Mark Andrews (93), CB Marlon Humphrey (90), OT Ronnie Stanley (90) and K Justin Tucker (90). Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has an 87 rating.

