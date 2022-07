Perhaps the worst part of the Colorado summer is when you have to climb into a vehicle that has been sitting in the hot sun for several hours. Recently, I shared a video from Colorado State Patrol trooper Lewis demonstrating how hot it gets in an enclosed vehicle on a hot summer day. In the video, we see the internal temperature climb over 50 degrees in just 15 minutes. Even though the outside temperature was about 93°, inside the car, the temperature rose to over 120° in just 15 minutes.

COLORADO STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO