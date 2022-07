On Wednesday, Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO), Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), and Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) joined Steven Hawkins, CEO of the U.S. Cannabis Council, for a briefing about marijuana banking reform. The event counted with the participation of Dennis Brown, whose son Jordan, was murdered during an armed robbery of a dispensary in Tacoma, WA. Brown is featured in one of the new ads presented by the USCC during the event.

TACOMA, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO