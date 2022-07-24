ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's Hurricane Season, So Get Your Storm Medical Kit Together

By Cara Murez
 3 days ago
SUNDAY, July 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Living in a region where tropical storms, hurricanes or other weather emergencies are likely means being ready for a quick evacuation.

"Part of preparedness is having a plan," said Dr. James McDeavitt, executive vice president and dean of clinical affairs at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. "You don't want to make that plan as the hurricane is barreling down the coast. You need to prepare now, when the sun is out and the weather is clear."

#Hurricane Preparedness#Hurricanes#Hurricane Seasons#Healthday
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

