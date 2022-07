It’s been almost a decade since there was an in-person hunter safety class in our area, but it’s on the way. If you are 16 or older and want to purchase a hunting license in Alabama, you must complete a hunter safety class. There are two different ways to take that class, online or in person. So many chose the online option that Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries stopped the in-person classes, but the demand seems to be back.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO