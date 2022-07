A gas line was struck on Monday at the site of the former Idaho Central Credit Union on East Benton Street in Pocatello. Pocatello Fire Department Assistant Chief Shane Grow said firefighters responded at about 8:45 a.m. to a report of a strong gas odor in the area. Intermountain Gas came to shut off the line, and it took about three hours after the fire crew’s arrival for the leak to be controlled and the scene cleared. Grow said no one had to be evacuated from the area due to the leak. The old ICCU building at 544 E. Benton St. is being demolished to make room for a multi-tenant building that will house a Starbucks coffee shop and two other businesses. Construction is expected to be complete by spring of 2023.

