ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IA

Hy-Vee pharmacies are offering test-to-treat COVID-19 services using the COVID-19 antiviral, PAXLOVID, to help treat mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in certain patients who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19

By Nela Lass
Waterloo Journal
Waterloo Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaterloo, IA – According to the Hy-Vee officials, in order to be prescribed PAXLOVID, patients must test positive for COVID-19. After receiving a positive COVID-19 test result, patients will be screened by a state-licensed Hy-Vee pharmacist to determine their eligibility for...

waterloojournal.com

Comments / 5

Related
WHO 13

Brain-eating amoeba confirmed in southwest Iowa lake

TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Natural Resources have confirmed the presence of a brain-eating amoeba in the Lake of Three Fires. The amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, was suspected to be in the water after a Missouri resident got sick and later died from the infection […]
Western Iowa Today

If You Spot This Bug Call The Iowa Department Of Agriculture

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture wants people to keep an eye out for bugs called “spotted lanternflies.” It’s an invasive species that feeds off fruit, ornamental, and woody trees. They can damage grape, orchard, nursery, and logging businesses. KCCI/TV reports two immature spotted lanternflies were found in Dallas County recently. The insect was accidentally introduced to the US eight years ago and it has been confirmed present in 11 states. It’s native to China, India, and Vietnam. The Ag Department wants any Iowan who sees a lanternfly to report it.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa’s COVID-19 numbers trending upward for 7 straight weeks

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’sCOVID-19 update is showing another increase in positive tests. The weekly number has gone up by about 600. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 7,264 positive tests in the last seven days. This is the seventh week in a row IDPH has reported...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Waterloo, IA
Health
City
Waterloo, IA
Local
Iowa Health
Waterloo, IA
Coronavirus
CBS 42

4 cases of Vibriosis reported in south Alabama

Officials with the Mobile County Health Department confirmed that four cases of Vibriosis have been found within Mobile County. According to health officials, three of the four people who have contracted Vibriosis have had open injuries that were exposed to the Gulf of Mexico waters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiviral#Covid#Hy Vee#Pharmacies#General Health#Covid 19#The Hy Vee#Hy Vee Pharmacy#Iowans#Medicaid
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Health experts talk Opioid and Fentanyl crisis in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) The opioid epidemic continues to spread across the state of Missouri, and experts say fentanyl use is becoming more wide spread. The Columbia Police Department said it has found trace amounts of fentanyl in nearly all illicit drugs, including cocaine, fake pills, and marijuana products. The Columbia/Boone County Health Department and CPD The post Health experts talk Opioid and Fentanyl crisis in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOEL 950 AM

Bremer County Officers Wrangle Lost Cow At The County Fair

If you have ever watched any of those western sheriffs shows, a lot of times the sheriff doubles as a cowboy. While that may not be the case here in Northeast Iowa, they sure do their best. Over at the Bremer County Fair, security serves a few different roles. Protect...
cbs2iowa.com

Scam hits Black Hawk County residents

Black Hawk County — The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office published a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon warning residents of a scam taking place. Residents are now getting calls from someone who identifies as a member of the sheriff's office, claiming the recipient missed a court date and needs to send them money.
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Chariton Leader

Iowa ranks second in nation for health care

(The Center Square) – Iowa is the second-best state in the nation for health care, according to a new study from MoneyGeek. The personal finance technology company analyzed data to form composite scores comprising health outcomes, cost and access. Iowa ranks second nationally overall, with a score of 95.4,...
IOWA STATE
kcur.org

Your Kansas City antique store finds may contain a health threat

In its continuing series "Unleaded," the Missouri Independent and NPR's Midwest Newsroom are exploring the high levels of lead in children in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. The latest installment reveals that consumer goods, both old and new, can still contain unhealthy levels of lead.
KMTV 3 News Now

Iowa receives national grant to serve more local food in schools

Iowa schools have more money to serve more locally grown foods in cafeteria meals, financed by the federal and state departments of agriculture. The Iowa Department of Education received a total of $100,000 through the USDA Farm-to-School Grant, including $25,000 awarded by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The funds will go toward connecting schools with farmers in the area, getting produce and meat to incorporate into breakfast and menus.
IOWA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Ohio’s largest city plans no mask mandate as COVID-19 cases increase

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s largest city is not considering another mask mandate despite recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a growing number of COVID-19 cases. The city of Columbus has issued a mask advisory, urging masks indoors and in crowded places, despite...
OHIO STATE
Western Iowa Today

Fertilizer Shortage Has Iowa Farmers Considering Liquid Manure

(Ames, IA) — A global fertilizer shortage has Iowa farmers considering the use of liquid manure for their cropland. The shortage has caused prices for commercial fertilizer to spike. Iowa State University Extension agricultural engineer Kris Kohl says liquid manure can be a cheaper alternative. ISU Extension will hold a workshop in Storm Lake on August 2nd for those who have manure to sell – and those looking to buy it. ISU experts estimate 14-billion gallons of manure are spread on Iowa fields in a typical year.
AMES, IA
Waterloo Journal

Waterloo Journal

Waterloo, IA
22K+
Followers
408
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Waterloo Journal delivers more original content, breaking stories and in-depth coverage on issues that matter most to the people of Waterloo. Serving our communities is at the very heart of everything we do.

 https://waterloojournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy