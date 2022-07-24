See the stroke death rate in Illinois

For someone who tests positive for coronavirus, when are you no longer contagious?. Health experts weigh in amid warnings for high alert levels in the Chicago area. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. When Are You No Longer Contagious With COVID? Here's What...
Every highway is dangerous. It's just apparently, some are more dangerous than others. Now, this highway doesn't exactly run through the 815 but if you travel south from Chicago, there's a very good chance you've taken a ride on this thing. I recall driving on this one back in the...
Illinois is one of six states that will be conducting high-profile speed enforcement on state highways Wednesday. Illinois State Police say the initiative is in response to a dramatic increase in traffic fatalities since the start of the pandemic. Many of those deaths are linked to drivers traveling at a high rate of speed. Traffic deaths jumped more than ten-percent nationwide in 2021, and are now at their highest level in nearly two decades.
Nearly all Illinois counties are now rated at high or medium community level for COVID-19. Health officials reported Friday that 94 of the 102 counties in the state are rated high or medium. Most of the counties in northern Illinois are rated high, as well as counties around Peoria, Champaign,...
If you want to get to the highest natural point in the Land of Lincoln this year you're running out of time because it is on private property, seriously we aren't making this up!. Illinois is a very very very flat state, so flat in fact that the tallest building...
According to Gov. J.B Pritzker, Illinois is still a disaster zone thanks to COVID-19, so on July 22 he for the 32nd time gave himself emergency powers. At the end of this declaration, Pritzker will have wielded that authority for 895 of his 1,315 days in office. That is more than...
While no ticket matched all of Tuesday's six numbers for the $830 million Mega Millions jackpot, Illinois did sell a $1 million winning ticket. According to the Mega Millions website, six states sold eight "Match 5" winning tickets, winning $1 Million each: California, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Ohio. Officials say New Jersey and New York each sold two "Match 5" winning tickets.
BREAKING NEWS: Covid numbers are rampaging again across Illinois, causing individual business shutdowns in the Quad-Cities and elsewhere, as there’s increasing nervousness over bigger statewide shutdowns especially as fall school start dates loom. Thursday, Illinois reported its single-highest daily total of new COVID cases since late May, with 6,636...
In 2019, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation into law providing a path to increase Illinois' minimum wage rate to $15 per hour and $9 for tipped workers by 2025. Since that legislation was signed, there have been four increases in the minimum wage. During 2020, most residents saw two...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Three new businesses have been granted a cannabis dispensary license in Springfield. Bolden Investments LLC, Dealership LLC, and Herban Quality Control LLC were awarded licenses. The businesses now have 180 days to select a physical storefront location and obtain the full adult-use dispensing organization license.
Does Caterpillar owe Peoria and Illinois a straightforward explanation for the company's decision to relocate its global headquarters to Texas?. John Shaw, executive director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, says "yes." "Cat basically ended a 90-year marriage by sending an email," said Shaw, a...
Let's be honest, we've all done it. Eating while driving, but have you ever thought if it's illegal to do in Illinois?. Whether we are traveling for a vacation or running through the drive-thru real quick to get back to work eating in the car has gotten a little convenient for a lot of people. I know I've done it. When you're busy at work and just don't have time to drive back and eat your meal, you just eat in the can on the way back to work. But, is it illegal?
SPRINGFIELD – There were 5.6 days suitable for field work during the week ending July 24, 2022. Statewide, the average temperature was 78.8 degrees, 2.3 degrees above normal. Precipitation averaged 0.94 inches, 0.09 inches below normal. Topsoil moisture supply was rated 16 percent very short, 19 percent short, 60...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said on Sunday he is feeling better after contracting COVID last week. "I am feeling better and have tested negative for COVID-19," Pritzker said in a tweet. "Looking forward to getting back to work in person this week." Pritzker tested positive after traveling...
This as-told-to essay is part of a short series exploring abortion access in Illinois, which is preparing to become an abortion ‘island’ as surrounding states have banned or have signaled that they will ban abortions in the wake of the end of Roe v. Wade. The second installment...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - For more than 60 years, Heart of Illinois ABC has brought crucial, local news, to the Heart of Illinois. Though there have been different names and faces throughout those years, the mission has been the same. Starting in September, changes are taking place to...
More access to locally grown produce means more food sold. That was DeKalb Farmers Market manager Virginia Filicetti’s reasoning when she opted to allow people to buy vendors’ fruits and vegetables with federal food assistance. The market received authorization to do so under LINK — Illinois’ version of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
One lucky ticket holder woke up a million dollars richer Wednesday morning. While no one matched all six numbers to win last night's Mega Million's jackpot, a gas station in Huntley sold a $1 million ticket matching the first five numbers to one lucky winner, according to Illinois lottery officials.
Illinois is awarding nearly 150 new adult use cannabis dispensary licenses, including one that will allow a Jacksonville dispensary to open its doors. 149 conditional licenses were the first to be issued by the state’s recreational cannabis law late this week. The awarding of the licenses are based off of 3 lotteries conducted last year. Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation Secretary Mario Treto says the awardees reflect the state’s commitment to equity with the new awardees being 41% majority black-owned and 4% Latino-owned.
Finding little cafes with rave reviews is one of the many perks of Illinois. Some are in plain sight, some may be deep in a neighborhood, and others might be completely hidden. Before diving into a hidden cafe inside an Illinois greenhouse, there's a perfect example of this in Rockford, Illinois.
