A mystery about how the novel coronavirus reaches the brain has always puzzled scientists.But a new study has now revealed how the virus, that causes the Covid-19 disease, hijacks tiny nanotube bridges that link infected cells with neurons and thus infects the brain.The research, published in the journal Science Advances last week, reveals how the pathogen penetrates neurons despite them lacking the key “gateway” ACE2 receptor the virus usually binds to when infecting cells.Studies have shown that Covid is associated with several neurological symptoms.These include the loss of taste or smell and cognitive impairments like memory loss and concentration...

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO