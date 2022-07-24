ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up on motherhood, discomfort with fame

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week’s Sunday Sitdown, actor and businessperson Gwyneth Paltrow joins Willie Geist at her...

www.today.com

Harper's Bazaar

This Is How Jennifer Garner Really Feels About Ben Affleck Marrying Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have finally gotten hitched—and their exes are feeling completely fine about the union. A source for Entertainment Tonight shared how exactly Jennifer Garner, who was married to Affleck from 2005 to 2018, and Marc Anthony, who was married to Lopez from 2004 to 2014, are processing Bennifer's latest relationship milestone.
Page Six

Watch Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make out like teenagers on Paris honeymoon

They were literally French-kissing. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted making out on a park bench like teenagers on Friday during their romantic honeymoon in Paris. The newlyweds were photographed sweetly cozying up to each other as they engaged in some Parisian PDA near the Elysée Palace. J.Lo, 52, and Affleck, 49, also went for a romantic stroll around the blooming gardens. At one point, the actor gently kissed his new wife on the head as she wrapped her arm around him. At another point, Lopez rested her face on his chest as they got comfortable on the bench. Even though the paparazzi were...
Gwyneth Paltrow
Willie Geist
The Independent

Ryan Gosling shares ‘wife’ Eva Mendes’ reaction to actor’s Ken photo from new Barbie film

Ryan Gosling was asked on The One Show what his “wife” Eva Mendes thought of the images of him as Ken.Gosling is set to appear as the iconic doll in the forthcoming film Barbie, starring opposite Margot Robbie. The film, directed by Little Women’s Greta Gerwig, features an all-star cast including America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, Ncuti Gatwa and Will Ferrell.In June, photos of Gosling in character were released online, causing a Twitter storm. They showed the La La Land star with bleach blonde hair, a spray tan, and six-pack abs.Appearing on The One Show on...
Cinemablend

Sorry, Lady Gaga Shippers, Bradley Cooper Reportedly Has A New Love Interest

In 2018, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga starred in the latest remake of A Star is Born, with this version of the story that’d been told three times prior seeing the former playing Jackson Maine and the latter playing Ally Maine. Cooper and Gaga’s romantic chemistry in A Star is Born was so powerful that it led to many people hoping that the two were actually dating in real life, which was only heightened when the duo performed a passionate “Shallow” duet at the 2019 Oscars. Well, sorry to those particular shippers, because Cooper has a new love interest.
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez Channels Audrey Hepburn During Honeymoon Date Night in Paris

Jennifer Lopez seems to be taking some Old Hollywood style inspiration during her romantic Parisian honeymoon. Yesterday, the multi-hyphenate and her husband, Ben Affleck, headed out for a romantic dinner near the Eiffel Tower. For the occasion, J.Lo cut a sophisticated figure, emulating Audrey Hepburn via a skintight black maxi...
CELEBRITIES
